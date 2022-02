Raymond’s Seydel named Pac League MVP

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Raymond senior guard Tre’ Seydel was named the 2B Pacific League MVP after averaging 29.2 points a game this season.

After an outstanding senior season, Raymond guard Tre’ Seydel has been named the 2B Pacific League Most Valuable Player, league officials announced earlier this week.

Seydel averaged 29.2 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game and 3.2 steals per game to lead the Seagulls.

Multiple Twin Harbors athletes were named to the league’s Second Team. Raymond junior Morgan Anderson, Ocosta junior Mark Lewis and North Beach seniors Tre’Vaughn Greene and Josh Bighead were all named to the league’s second squad.

The full all-league list is as follows:

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO North Beach senior center Tre’Vaughn Greene (34) was named to the 2B Pacific League’s Second Team earlier this week.

2B Pacific All-League Boys Basketball Team

MVP — Tre’ Seydel, sr., Raymond

Coach of the Year — Bob Enos, Ilwaco

Sportsmanship Award — South Bend

First Team

Sage Lewis, jr., Chief Leschi; Jaden Turner, sr., Ilwaco; Justin James, jr., Chief Leschi; Beckett Turner, soph., Ilwaco; Logan Olson, sr., Forks; Riley Pursley, sr., Forks

Second Team

Tre’Vaughn Greene, sr., North Beach; Morgan Anderson, jr., Raymond; Josh Bighead, sr., North Beach; JR Babbar, sr., Northwest Christian; Sam Glenn, sr., Ilwaco; Mark Lewis, jr., Ocosta

Third Team

Adrian Quintana, sr., Raymond; Gaston Dillon, jr., Chief Leschi; Ty Reidinger, jr., South Bend; Cooper Walker, sr., NW Christian; Kyle Morris, soph., Ilwaco

Honorable Mention

Xander Prigmore, jr., Ocosta; Keaton Northcut, jr., Forks; Josh Figueroa, jr., Ocosta; Same Teague, sr., North Beach; Brendan Brown, jr., Chief Leschi; Daniel Casteneda, sr., North Beach; Branson Williams, soph., South Bend

All-Academic Team

Forks — Ryan Rancourt, Riley Pursley, Brody Lausche, Brandon Galeana

Ilwaco — Jaden Turner, Beckett Turner, Jacob Rogers, Joseph Fitzgerald, Ethan Hopkins

North Beach — Noah Aquino, Asher Baggaley, Josh Armstrong, Nathaniel Johnson

NW Christian — Cooper Walker, Levi Maveaga, Joseph Meier, Caden Buster, Musie Dunning

Ocosta — Mark Lewis

Raymond — Morgan Anderson, Tre’ Seydel, Adrian Quintana

South Bend — Tyler Reidinger, Justin Yi, Jaime Medina