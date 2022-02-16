ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘It’s a Necessary Evil of Doing a Snow Sport’

By Stephanie Apstein
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGJ5j_0eFzQAbt00

As the Beijing Games carry on through frigid temperatures and frosty conditions, athletes reveal the cold, hard truth about competing in a polar climate.

BEIJING — Sometimes, when Summer Britcher is waiting at the top of the luge track, hands ready to grip the handles and explode at speeds north of 70 miles per hour, body tensed, mind focused on steering the ideal course, she pauses and allows herself to feel excited—and not just about the race.

“I’m like, man, in 45 more seconds I’m gonna be warm,” she says. “As soon as I pull off, I can’t feel the cold, right? When you’re going, you don’t feel the cold. … You’re so in the zone and in the moment, on this super-hard ice—which is my favorite condition to slide on—and then the run ends, and I’m yelling cuss words about how cold it is and running to get my jacket.”

As temperatures here dip below zero degrees Fahrenheit, snow flurries erase visibility and blustery winds postpone events, some winter Olympians have a confession to make: They hate the winter.

“This is the story I’ve been waiting for,” says Britcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUhy7_0eFzQAbt00

Photo Illustration by Dan Larkin; MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Indeed, aerial skier Ashley Caldwell thinks there are more of them than will admit it. “Nobody likes being cold,” she says. “They like being warm in the cold.”

She is not among them, though. She likes being warm in the warmth. So how did she end up flipping and twisting through 10-degree air for a living?

“Well, see, they tricked me,” she says. “We learn all of our tricks in the summertime! We jump into a pool! Summertime is warm and you jump into a pool—it’s not so scary. My first couple of jumps on snow I was like, I don't know if I can do this. You get snow up your back and it's so cold.” But by then, it was too late. “I love the sport so much that you kind of just deal with the cold,” she says. “It’s a necessary evil of doing a snow sport.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166D7P_0eFzQAbt00
Competing in her fourth Olympics, Caldwell just nearly missed the podium in the women's aerial event.

Gregory Bull/AP

Indoor winter athletes have it easier, although they can’t exactly work from home when the weather is terrible. And the commute can be brutal. Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo brought his biggest coat to Beijing but was still taken aback by the temperature. Australian figure skater Brendan Kerry moved full time in 2019 from subtropical Sydney to Moscow to work with elite coaching. The rink is the same temperature it was in Australia. As for the rest … well, he is still adapting.

“The cold is manageable,” he says. “I hate that there’s no sun, or the sun’s only out for a little bit. That’s what’s really upsetting, ’cause you wake up and you’re like, ‘Why is it so dark? This is unacceptable.’ Back home, my family’s like, ‘Oh, it’s 40 [degrees Celsius, or 104 Fahrenheit]; we’re boiling.’ I’m like”—he gives a thumbs-up, then adds, “But it’s not this finger I’m holding up.”

To combat the melancholy, Kerry goes tanning whenever he gets a chance. “I don’t care about my complexion,” he says. “I just want that eight minutes of sunlight.”

Mental health is key. So is physical health, and on that front, most important is dressing properly. For the Opening Ceremony—which was cold enough that at least one person there developed a mild case of frostbite—Britcher stuffed two pairs of toe warmers in each boot, one above her foot and one below, and a pair of hand warmers into her hat. Caldwell and her boyfriend, fellow aerialist Justin Schoenfeld, often wear heated insoles. Caldwell also tries to nail the timing. The key, she says, is “making sure you don’t get sweaty before you get outside. I don’t put on my layers until I’m right about to go outside or else you get sweaty and wet, and then you definitely freeze.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wi1SQ_0eFzQAbt00

But eventually they have to shed all those layers, and they agree those are the worst moments: waiting for their heart rate to climb, looking longingly at the jacket they have just discarded. Most of them flail their limbs wildly and hope the cameras are looking elsewhere. They would cry, but their eyelashes would freeze.

“We always make that joke: We chose the wrong sport,” says U.S. aerial skier Eric Loughran. “We’ve gone to some really cold places in the past, where it's been minus-20, minus-30 Fahrenheit, and we're just like, ‘This is brutal,’ especially in the suits we wear sometimes.” Normally, when he enters the gate atop the course, adrenaline warms him up. But last January, in Yaroslavl, Russia, temperatures dipped into that range as he weathered a 10-minute course hold. Finally he yelled down to a coach, who threw him a coat. He grimaces remembering the moment.

“That was the coldest event I’ve ever jumped in,” he says. “I was in the team event with Ashley and Justin, and I remember us up top trying to get our toes warm. We were like, ‘This is miserable, man.’ But we knew the only way we're gonna get [inside] is if we hit the jump one more time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXbSq_0eFzQAbt00
Before a race, Britcher counts down the time until she will feel warm again.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

And even that is made harder by bitter, biting cold. As anyone who has waited for a dog to pee in the middle of February knows, the temperature quickly becomes the only thing on your mind.

“You’re trying to be high-performance and you can’t,” says Caldwell. “That’s also frustrating. You’re like, oh my gosh, I have to do this really difficult task and I’m freezing. That’s annoying. It also makes it scarier. Because if you’re cold, you just want to bundle up and go inside and go into a hole. And that’s not a good mental space to do a hard trick.”

For lugers, though, the worse the weather, the better. Sleet and ice make the track fast. So Britcher was thrilled to be miserable last week. She survived the cold in Beijing, finishing 23rd after colliding with a wall in her first run. She called the experience “joyous.” And she knew exactly how she would celebrate: with a trip to Miami.

More Olympics Daily Covers

Inside the Power Dynamic—and Secret Code!—That Makes the U.S. a Curling Threat
SI Picks Every Medal at the 2022 Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin Is Focused on the Process

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Sun, Sand, and Snow: The Middle East's Growing Popularity for Winter Sports

For serious ski enthusiasts, the spectacular slopes of Lebanon are a particular draw. For those with a more adventurous spirit, Pakistan in the wider region has several incredible ski resorts. Saudi Arabia is about to get what's described as the largest indoor ski slope and snow dome in the world.
LIFESTYLE
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Ashley Caldwell
KFOR

Windsurfer struggles to hang on during strong storm

BROUWERSDAM, Netherlands (Storyful/KFOR) – No, this isn’t Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, though its known for its wind. This happened in the Netherlands on Saturday, February 19th. A windsurfer is getting the workout of a lifetime in an area popular for water sports, when he struggles to hang on as hurricane-force winds from Storm Eunice […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sportico

NBC Won’t Profit on Beijing’s Least-Watched Olympics, but Hopes are High for Paris

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Winter Olympics was less an unforeseen disaster for NBC than something that, almost by design, was fated to be forgotten even while it was happening. That the Beijing Games now has the unhappy distinction of being the least-watched Olympics on the books is nothing anyone at 30 Rock cares to dwell on, but the results by no means came as a shock to the network suits or the sponsors who backed the event. NBC almost certainly did not make a profit on these Winter Olympics—as of last night’s primetime replay of the...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Necessary Evil#Russia#Curling#Mental Space#Temperature#Afp Getty Images Indeed
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
FingerLakes1.com

Top 5 Most Chill and Beautiful Places in WoW

What many people often forget is that life’s best beauty comes from being at the right place at the right time. More often than not, places can be just plain mundane and unexciting to look at. With the pandemic placing us in our homes, a lot of us, especially gamers, were left to find and explore beautiful and aesthetic places in games. And oh does World of Warcraft have them!
VIDEO GAMES
Sports Illustrated

Neymar Indicates Desire to Play in U.S. One Day

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar hopes to play in the United States one day, more than he wants to return to his Brazil homeland. The 30-year-old striker recently extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain to 2025. “I don't know if I will play in Brazil again. I have a...
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Mikaela Shiffrin Ends Beijing Olympics Without a Medal

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin skied cleanly through the finish line four times Sunday. At the bottom of the parallel course, she hugged teammates and huddled with them under a bed comforter for warmth. The Austrians won, and the Americans ended up off the podium. But after such an...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
Sports Illustrated

Elana Meyers Taylor Becomes Most Decorated Black Athlete in Winter Olympics History

BEIJING (AP) — Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka added to Germany’s record haul of Olympic medals. Elana Meyers Taylor extended her medal record, too. The German sliding domination of the Beijing Games continued Saturday, with Nolte driving to gold and Jamanka winning the silver in the women’s bobsled competition—and Meyers Taylor, in possibly her last race, grabbed the bronze for the fifth medal of her Olympic career.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Mount Etna roars again, sends up towering volcanic ash cloud

Mount Etna has roared back to spectacular action after a few months of relative quiet, sending up a 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) high volcanic ash cloud over eastern Sicily. The lava flow from Etna, one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, was centered around the crater on the mountain’s southeast slope, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology said Monday.There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage on the inhabited towns ringing the slopes of the volcano, which is popular with hikers, skiers and other tourists. By Monday afternoon, the lava flow from the crater had stopped, the institute said....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

50K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy