Youngstown, OH

Fisker Takes Reservations for PEAR to Be Produced in Lordstown

By Staff
businessjournaldaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – Fisker Inc. announced late Tuesday that it’s taking reservations for its all-electric Fisker PEAR that will be produced in partnership with Foxconn at the assembly plant Foxconn purchased from Lordstown Motors. Deliveries will begin in 2024 with a minimum initial production of 250,000 units...

MarketWatch

Fisker to start reservations for second EV, with production slated for November

Fisker Inc. said Tuesday it is opening up reservations for its second electric vehicle, a compact, "urban" five-passenger EV starting at $29,900. Production of the Fisker Pear will start in November, the company said. The car would join the Fisker Ocean, a luxury compact SUV also scheduled to debut later in the year. Foxconn Technology Group is building the Pear in one of the manufacturing deals Fisker inked last year. Fisker has outsourced production and keeps a tight rein on design and interfaces in a strategy Wall Street has dubbed the "Apple of autos." Shares of Fisker have lost nearly 37% in the past 12 months, contrasting with gains of around 14% for the S&P 500 index.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Fisker Ocean SUV Reservations Have Topped 30,000

We are still waiting for an official release of the Fisker Ocean electric SUV but when this car does hit the streets we can expect it to be very popular and to give the Tesla Model Y a real run for its money. This is according to the figures that the company has revealed to us for its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for 2021. Based on this report, Fisker tells us that over 30,000 reservations have been placed for the anticipated electric SUV. That's way less than the crazy reservation numbers Tesla receives when it announced a new model, but considering that Fisker is still a much newer brand, it's not bad at all.
CARS
Benzinga

How Many Reservations Does Fisker Have Ahead Of 2022 Ocean EV Launch?

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) generated revenue of $41,000 in the fourth quarter on the back of merchandise sales, but investors remain focused on reservations and production timelines. Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker highlighted the company's accelerating reservation numbers during the company's fourth-quarter conference call. What Happened: Fisker reported more than 30,000...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

2 Reasons Why the Fisker Pear EV Could Be a Tesla Model 3 Killer

Tesla seems unrivaled when it comes to electric vehicle production in the United States. The automaker and clean energy company is responsible for the majority of the new electric vehicle market share in America. It’s tough to be the best and even more difficult to remain the best in the eyes of consumers. Fisker may be a serious threat to the Tesla Model 3.
CARS
WFMJ.com

Lordstown to possibly change water meter reading systems

The village of Lordstown could potentially be changing its water meter reading systems. Instead of a mobile acquisition drive by system where workers go around once a month to read meters, the village could get all that information online every day. Both the village and customers would then be able...
POLITICS
WYTV.com

Local lawmakers react to Fisker announcement

(WKBN) — Electric vehicle startup Fisker made a splash Tuesday when it announced the company is now taking orders for its newest all-electric crossover. The PEAR will be here by 2024 and it’s got Voltage Valley talking. 27 First News talked one on one with Congressman Tim Ryan,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Motorious

electrek.co

Fisker announces over 31,000 Ocean reservations totaling $1.7 billion in potential revenue and ‘world leading warranty program’

Fisker Inc. held its fourth quarter and 2021 fiscal year financial results call yesterday, sharing an update to investors and media alike. As part of a slew of progress news from the ever optimistic Henrik Fisker, the Ocean now has over 31,000 reservations and will deliver with what the automaker is calling a ‘world leading warranty program.’
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Fisker touts 31,000 reservations for its Ocean SUV as production draws closer

The EV startup said production of prototypes have started at the Fisker Ocean assembly facility, which is operated by automotive manufacturer Magna Steyr’s factory in Graz, Austria. The facility will soon have the capability to produce two prototypes per day to support its test and validation program for global certification.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

