Fisker Takes Reservations for PEAR to Be Produced in Lordstown

We are still waiting for an official release of the Fisker Ocean electric SUV but when this car does hit the streets we can expect it to be very popular and to give the Tesla Model Y a real run for its money. This is according to the figures that the company has revealed to us for its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for 2021. Based on this report, Fisker tells us that over 30,000 reservations have been placed for the anticipated electric SUV. That's way less than the crazy reservation numbers Tesla receives when it announced a new model, but considering that Fisker is still a much newer brand, it's not bad at all.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO