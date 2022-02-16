ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Super Dungeon Maker is The Legend of Zelda Maker With Chickens

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegend of Zelda Maker is.. not a thing that exists, not officially at least, so it’s fallen to Super Super Dungeon Maker to step up. Currently in Steam Early Access, it sees you crafting your own top-dungeons, then exploring them as a sword-wielding chicken, Fink. Yes, they went there. You can...

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 May Not Be the Next Zelda Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is supposedly releasing this year, but it may not be the next Zelda game released. Fans of the long-running Nintendo series are increasingly desperate for not just a release date for the game, but any information on the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, Nintendo still doesn't have an update for these fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Not only have things been quiet on the Breath of the Wild 2 front, but on the Zelda front in general, which is odd for a variety of reasons. There's no Zelda game releasing in the first half of this year, and if Breath of the Wild 2 doesn't hit, it looks like there will be any Zelda this year. That said, according to a well-known Nintendo leaker, Nintendo isn't going to let this happen. Breath of the Wild 2 is apparently not the only Zelda game in development and it's apparently not the only Zelda game that could release this year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda Leaker Teases New Games

Every Zelda fan is dying for more information on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Unfortunately, there isn't any new information on the long-awaited sequel. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users were hoping to get a new trailer and maybe a release date at the Nintendo Direct this month, but neither of these things happened. In fact, The Legend of Zelda was a no-show across the board during the 40-minute Nintendo Direct packed with games and series like Fire Emblem, Super Mario, Splatoon, Kirby, Advance Wars, and Metroid. Many of the flagship Nintendo IP reared their head in some capacity, but not The Legend of Zelda. That said, according to one well-known Nintendo leaker, Breath of the Wild 2 isn't the only game in the series in development. In fact, it sounds like it's not even the only Zelda game with a release date on the horizon.
VIDEO GAMES
KRQE News 13

Best Brother label maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have a big project on the horizon, hope to get more organized, or need to upgrade your office supplies, a label maker is a great investment. It can save you time and energy and make life a lot easier, especially if you or any of your coworkers or family members have handwriting that is difficult to read.
RETAIL
TechRadar

Wix Logo Maker review

A clean, efficient, and fast service which will have you create your logo and customise it to your heart’s content. You’ve all heard of Wix and their WordPress-rivalling website builder platform, but did you know they also offered an automated logo design service?. Getting started. Wix’s Logo Maker...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeon#Legend Of Zelda#Super Super Dungeon Maker#Steam Early Access
KRQE News 13

Best heart waffle maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Providing food, treats and snacks for the ones we care for is a centuries-old human tradition. From chicken soup for a loved one suffering from a cold to a romantic home-cooked dinner for a spouse or partner, food and love are intertwined in cultures worldwide. For those who like to take things a step further with their presentation, you can present your next meal in the shape of the universal symbol of affection with the use of a heart waffle maker.
RECIPES
Indy100

YouTube explorer finds ‘creepy Knight’s Templar’ ritual cave while searching underneath a tree

A YouTube explorer has made an incredible discovery after stumbling across a hold underneath a tree, which lead to a stunningly preserved ‘Knights Templar’ cave.In a video shared on 3rd October, Brendan Explores went for a ramble in Shifnal, Shropshire after he and a friend read about a 700-year-old cave on the internet, also known as the Caynton Caves. Secret Knights Templar Caves Found Hidden In Woods! WARNING CREEPY! ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy