ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes County, SD

Hughes County Commission holding special meeting today

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hughes County Commission is holding a special meeting at 5:30pm...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
County
Hughes County, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
Hughes County, SD
Government
The Hill

Ottawa police don protective gear, firearms arresting protesters

Police in Canada's capital city on Saturday donned helmets and batons and at times brandished firearms as officers worked to clear out protesters associated with the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations. In a series of updates on their Twitter page, Ottawa Police said protesters were acting aggressively toward officers moving in over...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy