KCKPD investigating homicide in 1600 block of Birch Street

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead early Wednesday morning.

Police found the man in the 1600 block of Birch Street just before 4 a.m.

The circumstances of the man's death have not been released.

KCKPD has no suspect information at this time.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.