Kansas City, KS

KCKPD investigating homicide in 1600 block of Birch Street

By Katelyn Brown
 5 days ago
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead early Wednesday morning.

Police found the man in the 1600 block of Birch Street just before 4 a.m.

The circumstances of the man's death have not been released.

KCKPD has no suspect information at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

