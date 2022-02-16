ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines brings back alcohol on planes for first time since 2020

Southwest Airlines is bringing back alcoholic beverages on flights after suspending their sale in March 2020.

Beer, wine and hard liquor will be offered again starting on February 16, the airline said in a news release.

American Airlines is the only one of the four largest US carriers that has not resumed alcohol sales.

On Southwest, non-alcoholic beverage service will also be expanded on February 16 to include options such as tonic water, Coke Zero and hot chocolate.

The beverage service is available on flights of 176 miles or more.

"Customers have expressed a desire for more beverage options, so we're delighted to restore additional on-board offerings as a part of the Southwest hospitality that our customers know and love," said Tony Roach, vice president of Southwest customer experience and customer relations, in the news release.

The union representing Southwest Airlines flight attendants says resuming alcohol service is "unsafe and irresponsible."

Lyn Montgomery of TWU Local 556 says that the union fought Southwest on the move, saying that it makes it hard to enforce the federal mask mandate on board flights as puts flight attendants risk.

"We have adamantly and unequivocally informed management that resuming sales of alcohol while the mask mandate is in place has the great potential to increase customer non-compliance and misconduct issues," Montgomery said in a statement.

Other airlines have resumed serving alcohol

United Airlines resumed sales of hard liquor in November.

Delta Air Lines resumed serving beer and wine to First Class and Delta Comfort+ customers on domestic flights in July 2020, and then added alcohol sales back to the Main Cabin offerings on some domestic flights in April 2021.

American Airlines, the last big holdout on alcohol service, told CNN earlier this month that it hasn't set a date for the return of alcohol in its main cabins.

"We will continue to evaluate the situation and work closely with the union that represents our flight attendants, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, and medical experts on this process to determine when we will return to full service in the main cabin," the airline said in a statement.

Incidents involving alcohol have been among the more serious cases of unruly passenger behavior during the pandemic.

In November, the Federal Aviation Administration proposed a total of $161,823 in fines against passengers involved in alcohol-related incidents.

Last year was the worst on record for unruly passenger behavior. Early in 2021, the FAA announced a "zero tolerance" policy for unruly passenger behavior that skips warnings or counseling and goes directly to penalties, which can include heavy fines and jail time.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Mashed

American Airlines Just Announced When It's Bringing Back Hot-Meal Service

Given that American Airlines has prided themselves on giving their passengers the best of everything, the return of hot-meal service will make some passengers more satisfied on their next trip. While The Points Guy reports that the enticing aroma of warm nuts will return on February 16, 2022, not all passengers will receive a multi-course airline meal. The change in food menu is for "domestic first-class passengers" who are traveling "on flights longer than 1,500 miles." Unfortunately for those travelers on the other side of the curtain, the bag of pretzels will have to satisfy for a little longer.
Travel + Leisure

This Glass-domed Train Is Bringing Back an Incredible Route Through the American Southwest — and Celebrating With Epic Discounts

As spring quickly approaches, the Rocky Mountaineer is gearing up to welcome guests for another season aboard its sightseeing trains. With plenty of time still left to book a 2022 itinerary, the luxury rail company is now offering a promotion on all of its routes, including Rockies to the Red Rocks, its first-ever U.S. route that will complete its first full season this year.
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
BoardingArea

Man tries to open plane’s emergency exit during flight so he can share his vaccine views

A man is facing federal charges after attempting to open the emergency exit of an airplane during his flight so that he could share his views on the vaccine. 32-year-old Michael Brandon Demarre was on a recent flight from Salt Lake City bound for Portland when, during the flight, he attempted to open the emergency exit of the plane. According to various reports, including a local KSL news station, Demarre, removed the plastic covering from the exit row door and used his full body weight in a failed attempt to open the door during the flight.
Valley Morning Star

Southwest to reinstate alcohol sales on flights Feb. 16

After two years of dry flying, Southwest Airlines will reinstate alcohol sales this month on flights of more than 176 miles, the company says. Southwest’s Tony Roach, vice president customer experience and customer relations, announced last week the airline will reinstate serving alcohol on flights on Feb. 16. Southwest...
insideedition.com

Southwest Airlines Will Sell Alcoholic Beverages on Flights Due to Customer Demand

Due to customer demand, Southwest Airlines will begin serving alcohol on their flights again. The Airline reportedly stopped offering such beverages due in part to rowdy passengers. Starting Feb. 16, passengers will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages on any Southwest airlines flights traveling 176 miles or more, according to...
bizjournals

Southwest Airlines announces leadership promotions across the company

Last week, Robert Jordan became just the sixth CEO in Southwest Airlines' history, and the carrier announced several leadership promotions across the company the next day. The Dallas-based airline (NYSE: LUV) announced the following moves. Elizabeth Bryant has been promoted from vice president of Southwest Airlines University to senior vice...
