Bappi Lahiri Dies: Indian Singer & Composer For Film Was 69; Tributes Pour In

Alokesh Lahiri aka Bappi Lahiri , the popular Indian singer, composer and record producer, has died at the age of 69.

He passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, according to numerous local reports and a statement released by his family.

Lahiri was known for working on multiple box office successes in Hindi and Bengali films including Amar Sangee, Asha O Bhalobasha, and Aamar Tumi . He also racked up credits in Telugu cinema and worked briefly in Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati.

Rising to popularity in the late 1970s, Lahiri had enduring success throughout the 1980s and 1990s, amassing hundreds of film credits. In 1986, he entered the Guinness Book of World Records for recording more than 180 songs for 33 films in one year.

More recently, he voiced the character Tamatoa in the Hindi-dubbed version of Disney’s Moana , and provided the dubbing voice for Elton John’s character in the Hindi version of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Tributes poured in for Lahiri this morning from people including Indian PM Narendra Modi, president Rashtrapati Bhavan, cricketer Virat Kohli, and actors Shahid Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja.