ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kim Jong-un allegedly sent gardeners to labour camp after flowers failed to bloom

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Kim Jong-un reportedly sent his gardeners to a labour camp when flowers didn't bloom in time for his late father's birthday.

The flowers in question, 'Kimjongilia' Begonias – named after Kim Jong-il – were supposed to be a centrepiece for the Day of the Shining Star on 16 February. The public holiday is dedicated to the anniversary of the birth of the country's second leader.

It is said the North Korean dictator made the harsh decision when the flowers failed to grow in time.

According to reports, a man in his 50s identified as Han was sentenced to six months in a labour camp. Han was handling the greenhouse where the flowers were growing, but due to the lack of firewood, the greenhouse wasn't humid enough to bloom in time.

A source told Daily NK News about the alleged incident, explaining that many greenhouses became neglected in recent years, so the request to grow flowers was quite unrealistic.

"Economic activity greatly decreased due to the strengthening of the country's emergency disease-control measures, which led many Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia greenhouses to become neglected," they said.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"But now they're suddenly saying that the Kimjongilia flowers have to be grown in time for the event, so how is Han supposed to grow them?"

According to the anonymous source, "other employees have been punished."

The person handling boilers at the facility was also reported to have been sent to a labour camp for three months, after claims they did not "properly set the temperature."

It is said that the flowers were kept under close watch and "a flower grower surnamed Kim was called in every day to the county party committee to report on the state of the flowers and to write self-criticism reports."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Kim Jong Un keeps aiming his missiles at this 'most hated rock'

As Kim Jong Un unleashed his biggest-ever barrage of missile tests last month, one place suffered the most: a barren piles of rocks whose name means “No Man’s Land.”. Alsom Island, located 18 kilometers (11 miles) off North Korea’s northeastern coast, has been targeted in more than 25 missile strikes since 2019. It was the destination of eight rockets in January alone, as Kim carried out the most launches since he took power in a signal of defiance against a U.S.-led sanctions regime intended to punish Pyongyang for developing such weapons.
WORLD
Foreign Policy

Hold Beijing Accountable for Aiding Kim Jong Un’s Crimes

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were notable for the absence of Western politicians and officials, the result of a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s reprehensible treatment of Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group in its Xinjiang province. What the boycott ignores is that Beijing is complicit in North Korea’s horrific human rights abuses as well. Because the two countries’ abuses are inextricably linked, it is essential that U.S. North Korea policy focuses on China’s role in sustaining the crimes of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s family against the North Korean people.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Jong Il
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un is besieged by huge crowd of North Korean soldiers and officials as he waves from sunroof of his luxury car at groundbreaking ceremony for greenhouse farm

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was mobbed by a huge crowd as he attended an opening ceremony for the construction of a greenhouse farm. The supreme leader of North Korea opened construction of the project as he hailed attempts to modernise agriculture in the country. Kim Jong-Un, who is...
AGRICULTURE
Indy100

Indy100

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy