Science

Incredible Ice Volcanos Erupting Along Lake Shores in New York

By Polly
 5 days ago
Letchworth State Park isn't the only place you can see ice volcanos. The winter phenomenon is erupting along shores in New York state too. The combination of wind, water, cold temperatures, and ice are creating winter volcanoes on Lake Erie. The best place to see them is at Evangola State Park...

Are Coyotes Dangerous? The Truth Behind NY’s Most Misunderstood Animal

Are they friendly? Are they dangerous? When it comes to wild animals in New York State, coyotes have to be the most confusing of them all. To start off, we call them by so many different names. Their technical term is the Eastern Coyote. But we New Yorker's have developed other names for them. From "coy-dogs" to "yo-tees", it's made many people think they are two totally different animals. Unless that's just me... then add that to the list of things I understand nothing about.
SCIENCE
Warm Days In Central NY Could Be Followed By Snowstorm Late This Week

While you might be able to walk outside with fewer layers on, enjoy it while it lasts. The weather might get a bit dicey later this week. We are not rookies to constant change to the weather, it is one of Central New York's calling cards practically. It still feels like a bummer when we get days that will be sitting in the mid-50s like the next few days, to get powder dumped on us just days later. That very well could be happening for the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
State
Michigan State
State
New York State
1 Of The Worst Problems Snow In Central NY Creates For Everyone

When it comes to snow in New York, there is a love-hate relationship. This is one of the things everyone hates about it. It is pretty easy to make that statement because never have you heard someone go, 'thank you sir for taking up two parking spaces, that doesn't happen. Instead, when looking for a spot at Walmart, One Genny, or any other local business, you'll find yourself calling people names because you cannot squeeze your car into a parking spot.
TRAFFIC
DEC Warns of Illegal Seafood Sales Found Across New York State

The DEC patrolled New York State and recently seized seafood across the state "because of the high potential to spread disease." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced illegal seafood sales in the Hudson Valley and across the state. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's...
RETAIL
#Ice Volcano#Ice Castles#Upstate Ny#Volcanos
Here Are The 6 Richest, Old Money Billionaire Families In New York

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek. These are the wealthiest families in New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
11 Deadliest and Most Devastating Plane Crashes in New York State

As a frequent flier, it's scary to even think about plane crashes. You think you're going to have a routine, uneventful flight, which most of them are, but then boom! I can only imagine the horror and gut-wrenching fear that goes through the mind of someone who realizes their airplane is crashing. The panic onboard these aircraft must have been beyond comprehension for someone who has never been in that situation. Throughout the years, New York State has seen its share of deadly plane crashes. We are home to some of the busiest airports in the world. Even though the number of enplanements was down 73 percent from 2019, in 2020 there were still 15,181,920 people who boarded airplanes around the state. Let's take a look back at some of the most devastating and deadly plane crashes that happened in New York.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Low-Cost Airline To Fly From Many Parts of New York to Florida

It's officially much easier to fly from the Hudson Valley, or other parts of New York, to many Florida destinations. On Thursday, Frontier Airlines officially started flying nonstop routes from 12 airports to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Among the 12 are five airports in New York State. Including one in the Hudson Valley.
FLORIDA STATE
Is This Abandoned Hudson Valley Mansion Haunted, or Just Cursed?

Disclaimer: I don't know if this creepy-looking Hudson Valley mansion is actually haunted or not; I don't have the $3 million to buy this sucker to find out. What I do know, however, is that this literal castle, built by one of the most famous American entrepreneurs of the 20th century, seems to have some absolutely terrifying energy. Probably because of all the deaths that were associated with the family after its construction.
Science
Deer Crashes Classroom: Are New York Deer Getting Dumber?

Deer have a reputation for being one of the dumbest animals we encounter in New York, but is one of them actually trying to further their education?. The New York State Department of Environmental Protection was called on February 8 about a deer that had entered a classroom through a plexiglass window. Oddly, this wasn't the first time wildlife had decided to head into a New York school.
ANIMALS
Carving Up NY Trees? You Might Not Realize The Harm It Truly Causes

It will create a memory they say. That's all fine and good, but, the harm it causes is probably more than you would imagine. We all have seen the damage, although you may have just seen it and never passed thought to it actually being harmful. Maybe you have been the person carving your name into the bark of a tree in the woods, or perhaps even a heart with your loved ones initials next to yours. While yes, that does leave a lasting memory you can then see for years to come, for a tree it is the equivalent of carving initials into your arm.
GARDENING
26 Legendary New York State Diners

Everybody loves a diner! And why? Maybe it is the nostalgia for the old days, maybe because most diners are the heart of their community (or neighborhood). Heck, maybe it is because the food is always so darn good! It doesn't matter, each diner on this list fits all of those criteria. Plus, it seems like every town, no matter the size, has that one special place where locals gather for a cup of coffee, some eggs, a stack of flapjacks and a good dose of gossip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

