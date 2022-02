Soko, a new combination butcher shop and deli, will hold its grand opening this Sunday in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. “Join new Takoma business, Soko, this Sunday, February 20th from 12 noon – 4:00 pm to celebrate its opening in Takoma Park with an outdoor party in the parking lot next to the TPSS Co-op,” reads the announcement. “Chef will be at the grill smoking brisket plus beer and cider available from pop up by Takoma Beverage Company. Music by The Leftovers.”

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO