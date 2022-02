(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha City Council is considering issuing over $260-million in general obligation bonds to pay for city projects. The city says most of the money would be used to improve infrastructure as part of the 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. The bond proposal was presented to the city council Tuesday night. If it’s approved later this month it would go to a public vote in May.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO