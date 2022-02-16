ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelso and Sandown options open for Metier

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Metier is set to reappear next month granted suitable conditions following his recent victory at Lingfield.

The mud-loving six-year-old won for the first time since his Grade One Tolworth Hurdle success 12 months earlier when enjoying the heavy ground at the Surrey venue to beat Gowel Road by a length and a quarter.

Trainer Harry Fry will look for similar going in either the bet365 Morebattle Handicap Hurdle at Kelso on March 5 or the Imperial Cup at Sandown a week later as an alternative.

“He seems to have taken his race at Lingfield well. Obviously, we decided not to run him on the drying ground at Newbury at the weekend,” said Fry.

“We’ve entered him in the Morebattle and he’ll be entered in the Imperial Cup as well.

“He’ll have plenty of options and we’ll go where the ground is.”

