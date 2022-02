LIVONIA, MI – A driver was seriously injured after the car he was driving went airborne and crashed into a living room where a man was sleeping. According to the Livonia Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Livonia man crashed into the home at the intersection of Arizona and Iowa streets in Livonia at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

LIVONIA, MI ・ 33 MINUTES AGO