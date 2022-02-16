5 things to know this Wednesday, February 16

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says today should get warmer as the day goes on. Today’s five things to know feature’s an abducted girl found, a crash in Colonie, and a police officer who died in a crash.

1. Abducted girl found 3 years later

A 4-year-old was reported missing in 2019 after police thought she was abducted by her non-custodial parents. Two days ago that young girl was finally found in a home hiding under a staircase.

2. Man hospitalized after serious crash in Colonie

A man was hospitalized after he crashed into multiple telephone poles, street signs, and guy wires in Colonie.

3. Hoosick Falls police officer dies

A Hoosick Falls police officer has died after striking a tractor-trailer on Route 67.

4. Least educated counties in New York?

Click the link below to see what the least educated counties in New York are. The Top 50 counties are all ranked.

5. Sand Creek Middle School reopening today

Sand Creek Middle School has been closed so far this week after a teacher was arrested for hiding a camera in the staff’s bathroom. Today the school is reopening for the first time since his arrest.

