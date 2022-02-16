ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know this Wednesday, February 16

By Michael O'Brien
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says today should get warmer as the day goes on. Today’s five things to know feature’s an abducted girl found, a crash in Colonie, and a police officer who died in a crash.

1. Abducted girl found 3 years later

A 4-year-old was reported missing in 2019 after police thought she was abducted by her non-custodial parents. Two days ago that young girl was finally found in a home hiding under a staircase.

Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

2. Man hospitalized after serious crash in Colonie

A man was hospitalized after he crashed into multiple telephone poles, street signs, and guy wires in Colonie.

CPD: Man hospitalized after crash in Colonie

3. Hoosick Falls police officer dies

A Hoosick Falls police officer has died after striking a tractor-trailer on Route 67.

Hoosick Falls police officer dies in car crash

4. Least educated counties in New York?

Click the link below to see what the least educated counties in New York are. The Top 50 counties are all ranked.

What are the least educated counties in New York?

5. Sand Creek Middle School reopening today

Sand Creek Middle School has been closed so far this week after a teacher was arrested for hiding a camera in the staff’s bathroom. Today the school is reopening for the first time since his arrest.

Sand Creek Middle School reopening Wednesday

Albany County COVID update, February 21

The seven-day average of new positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has decreased to 66.4 as of Monday, according to public health officials. This came as 36 new positive cases were identified since Sunday, making the total number of confirmed cases in the county 61,750 to date.
Warren County COVID update, 2/19

There have been 44 new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday in Warren County, according to public health officials. The new positives put their total number of positive cases at 15,267 to date, and raised the average of new cases per day over the last five days in the county to 32.8.
State Police seek information after Potsdam homicide

The New York State Police, Potsdam Police Department, University Police Department at SUNY Potsdam, Saint Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the United States Department of Homeland Security are still investigating after a murder that took place on February 18 near SUNY Potsdam's campus. The victim, who has since been identified as Elizabeth Howell, 21, of Potsdam, was found dead on College Park Road.
