ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Prebble Ramswell criminal case: Will the suspended Destin city councilwoman take plea deal?

By Tom McLaughlin, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvG4U_0eFzMizx00

DESTIN — The criminal trial of suspended City Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell has been postponed as attorneys on both sides of the case discuss a possible plea deal.

"Defense counsel and the state are engaged in good faith negotiations regarding a potential resolution and require further time to complete negotiations," a jointly filed motion to continue states.

Ramswell faces charges of official misconduct, violating public records laws, battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing service of a search warrant. The official misconduct and battery charges are felonies.

Her case was scheduled for trial on Feb. 28. The continuance, issued Feb. 9 by Okaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Mary Polson, sets a pre-trial conference date of April 11.

Ramswell was initially charged with battery and obstruction on Oct. 8 when she scuffled with sheriff's deputies and investigators from the State Attorney's Office who had entered her home to serve a search warrant. A request for body camera footage of the arrest has been denied.

"This case is currently open with the State Attorney’s Office and (the footage) is considered evidence in their active case," an email from the Sheriff's Office's records division said.

The arrest report states that when officers arrived at Ramswell's Country Club Drive home, her husband refused them entry and physically obstructed their efforts to get into the house. Anthony Ramswell was detained, placed in handcuffs and suffered a laceration to his forehead while struggling with investigators.

Governor suspends city council woman:Destin Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell is suspended from office four weeks after felony arrest

Prebble Ramswell was located in the backyard and was notified a search warrant was being served. The arrest reports said that against officer instructions she made her way to the foyer of the home, where her husband had been detained, and "became extremely agitated" when an officer tried to photograph the injury to her husband's head.

Efforts to detain Prebble Ramswell and place her in handcuffs would ultimately involve all three law officers at the scene, the arrest report said. Ramswell, pinned against the stairs of the home, "used her right leg and foot to horse kick" one of the investigators, according to her arrest report.

On the same day she was arrested on charges resulting from the confrontation with the officers, Okaloosa County Circuit Court Judge William Stone signed an arrest warrant for Ramswell in the public records case that had led to authorization of the search of her home.

An arrest report turned over to the Clerk of Court when formal charges were filed Oct. 11 states that Joe Winkeler, who is involved in a Norriego Point project called Pointe Beach and Yacht Club, had come to the State Attorneys Office in June with evidence that Ramswell was communicating with a local activist named Gene Earley.

The development company overseeing construction of the Pointe Beach and Yacht Club, Pointe Mezzanine, had previously filed a lawsuit against Earley seeking damages for his "repeated and ongoing disparagement of Pointe Mezzanine LLC and Pointe Resort LLC."

Winkeler had uncovered evidence that Ramswell had failed to turn over as public records communications between herself and Earley that, as a City Council member, state law required her to provide, the State Attorney's Office alleged.

Ramswell and Earley were discussing "land development issues, municipal permitting approval and zoning of property ... which were either voted or actively pending a vote before the (Destin City) Council," the arrest documents said. "Her conversations involved specific, actionable intent ... and "were a matter of public business."

A search of Ramswell's phone, confiscated during the service of the search warrant, provided "verification regarding the alleged communication between Ramswell and Earley," the arrest documents said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Ramswell from office indefinitely about a month after the charges were filed against her.

The governor is given the authority to suspend an elected official "for malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, habitual drunkenness, incompetence, or permanent inability to perform official duties."

"Whenever any elected or appointed municipal official is arrested for a felony or for a misdemeanor related to the duties of office or is indicted or informed against for the commission of a federal felony or misdemeanor or state felony or misdemeanor, the governor has the power to suspend such municipal official from office," according to Florida Statutes.

It is unclear whether any plea bargain reached in the case would enable Ramswell to return to the City Council. Her attorney, Rustin Sanders, declined comment on that or other issues related to the criminal proceedings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden vow to alienate Putin as 'pariah' faces challenges

President Biden on Thursday vowed to make Russian President Vladimir Putin a pariah among the international community, with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine drawing wide condemnation for blowing up an international order meant to ensure peace in the wake of World War II. But that condemnation wasn’t universal. The...
POTUS
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Destin, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

President Biden has decided who he will be nominating to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer , multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. The news outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Psaki: 'Deeply courageous' for Russians to protest Ukraine invasion

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats. Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin 's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

1K+
Followers
644
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy