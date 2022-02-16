NEWSNUT w/ Matt Harris: Tinder Dating Meet The Mom!

Sometimes Swiping right can be like a box chocolate, you never know what you’re going to get. A girl swiped right in WEST LA, meet a man named Ryan who introduced her to his mother in the same hour!

The young lady was just casual looking for a potential mate and matched with Ryan. He asked how “spontaneous” she was. She didn’t think of herself as such, but she said “why not?” She couldn’t have seen what was coming next! Ryan picked her up and brought her to a fancy dinner…

Come out to find out! He brought her to his Mom’s birthday! WHAT??? Ryan’s mom was excited for this all and the young lady was more than confused! This bizarre dating arrangement continues; you can check out the details on our source, timesnownews.com , and see how it all “pays” off!