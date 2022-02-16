ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK inflation rises at fastest rate in almost 30 years

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOnMs_0eFzMRwU00
1 of 2

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the United Kingdom has risen at the fastest rate in almost 30 years as increased costs for energy, housing and transportation squeezed household budgets.

The consumer price index ticked up to 5.5% in the 12 months through January and was up from 5.4% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The latest figure is the highest since March 1992, when inflation reached 7.2%.

By comparison, U.S. consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month — the highest rate in 40 years — while they increased to a record 5.1% in the 19 countries that use the euro.

U.K. consumers are reeling from a surge in utility bills fueled by increased demand for energy worldwide as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Household natural gas prices jumped 28.3% over the past year and electricity prices rose 19.2%. By comparison, U.S. gas prices increased 23.9% and electricity prices rose 10.7%.

The pain is only going to get worse for British consumers. The nation’s energy regulator has announced a 54% increase in gas and electricity prices that will hit 15 million households in April, the same month that income taxes are set to rise by 1.5%.

“We understand the pressures people are facing with the cost of living,” Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said in a statement. “These are global challenges, but we have listened to people’s concerns and recently stepped in to provide millions of households with up to 350 pounds to help with rising energy bills.’’

The Bank of England said earlier this month that it expects inflation to peak at 7.25% in April. On Feb. 3, the bank increased its key interest rate to 0.5% in an effort to curb inflation.

Capital Economics, which provides economic research to investment banks and money managers, expects the central bank to increase its key rate to 1.25% this year and 2% in 2023.

The new inflation data “will add more pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates rapidly,” said Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist for the firm.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The stock and bond markets have been roiled recently, and the public’s trust in the current administration’s handling of the economy was damaged by a remarkable surge in inflation. Prices of many household items are sharply increasing, and the price of fuel oil is soaring. The rise in consumer prices has been particularly surprising because, […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices#Uk#Ap#British#Treasury#The Bank Of England#Capital Economics
Fortune

There’s a vastly overlooked factor that’s stoking record inflation: Rich people

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Perhaps the most overlooked engine fueling inflation is the "wealth effect," the extra spending from Americans feeling flush as their stock portfolios and home prices jumped by trillions during a tag-team, Olympic sprint for both. By far the biggest share of the extra outlays on the likes of new cars, home improvements, and laptops comes from America's top income tiers. Besides opening their wallets as their net worth swelled, those high-earners—who own the most expensive houses—tapped the fast-rising value of their manses as ATM-style fonts for cash. The sudden spike in their nest eggs and their cash-out refis keep the cohort spending at rates far faster than before the pandemic struck. And because that elite group accounts for such a huge share of overall consumption, it's also a leading, and widely ignored, force in driving inflation that reached 7.5% in the January CPI reading, the highest level in four decades.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MySanAntonio

U.S. inflation charges higher with larger-than-forecast gain

U.S. consumer prices surged in January by more than expected, sending the annual inflation rate to a fresh four-decade high and adding more urgency to the Federal Reserve's plans to start raising interest rates. The consumer price index climbed 7.5% from a year earlier following a 7% annual gain in...
BUSINESS
CNBC

A new inflation reading shows the small business tipping point has been reached

Inflation has taken hold of Main Street, with an increasing number of small business owners saying it will not relent over the next six months and raising prices to offset increases in the costs of supplies, according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey. President Biden’s approval rating is underwater,...
BUSINESS
Fortune

A Johns Hopkins economist says the Fed is totally wrong about what led to record 7.5% inflation—and a ‘bathtub’ analogy explains why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Feb. 10, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the year-over-year consumer price index jumped by 7.5% in January, the highest reading since February of 1982, and well above the roughly 6% that Wall Street experts had forecast. Once again, a single explanation dominated the headlines: As usual, economists, market strategists, and pundits argued that “supply chain” disruptions slowing shipments by land, sea, and air, and causing severe shortages of everything from semiconductors to building supplies, are the principal cause for rampaging prices.
BUSINESS
Kristen Walters

Inflation "could get out of control" soon according to economic expert

A dollar bill.Reno Mark/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) During a panel talk at Columbia University, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard gave a stark warning that runaway inflation "could get out of control" and "become a serious problem" if the central bank does not step in soon and adjust interest rates.
Seeking Alpha

How is consumer inflation calculated?

With the rate of inflation grabbing so many headlines since the pandemic, it's worth taking a deeper look into how the consumer price index is aggregated. Primarily, the consumer price index provides a gauge for how much people are paying for goods and services. To start, the CPI reflects the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

767K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy