A final play gone awry on the road, Auburn returned home Saturday in a precarious yet familiar spot. For the second time in the last two weeks, Auburn’s lead in the SEC standings was cut in half — from two games down to one — following a narrow road loss. It happened after the setback at Arkansas on Feb. 8, and then again Saturday following a last-second loss to Florida, 63-62, in which Auburn was unable to get off a shot attempt in the final 7.5 seconds.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO