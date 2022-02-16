ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Large companies reverting to more normal operations as COVID wanes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379qqj_0eFzLx1p00

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in two years for many people, the American workplace is transforming into something that resembles pre-pandemic days.

Tyson Foods said Tuesday it was ending mask requirements for its vaccinated workers in some facilities. Walmart and Amazon — the nation’s No. 1 and 2 largest private employers respectively — will no longer require fully vaccinated workers to don masks in stores or warehouses unless required under local or state laws. Tech companies like Microsoft and Facebook that had allowed employees to work fully remote are now setting mandatory dates to return to the office after a series of fits and starts.

“There has been a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases across the country over the past weeks,” Amazon told workers in a memo. “Along with increasing vaccination rates across the country, this is a positive sign we can return to the path to normal operations.”

Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, on Monday announced plans to open its West Coast buildings on Feb. 28 with a hybrid mix of working in the office and home. Facebook parent Meta Platforms, which had planned to bring workers back to the office on Jan. 31, will now require them to return — with proof of a booster shot — on March 28.

NY Times faces backlash over Wordle changes

That’s a stark reversal from just weeks ago when the omicron variant of COVID-19 was peaking, prompting companies to double-down on mask requirements and enforce daily health screenings while delaying return-to-office plans for remote workers.

The U.S. has since seen COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations plummet. Cases have plunged from 455,000 a day two weeks ago to 150,000 on Monday. COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 45% from the peak one month ago and are now at levels similar to when the country was coming out of the delta variant surge in September. And nearly 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

“I think we are in a much better place than we were six months ago, or a year ago,” said Jeff Levin-Scherz, an executive in the health practice of consulting firm Willis Towers Watson. “We are somewhat better protected than we were at any point in the past. But the new normal isn’t going to be the old normal. It will be somewhat different. “

Many office workers will still be required to wear masks in the office and get regularly tested. Front-line workers like store clerks and restaurant staff who were already physically going to work will have to adjust to maskless colleagues and customers — whether they like it or not.

Then there are the old realities of pre-pandemic routines for some: dealing with rush-hour commuter traffic, putting on dressier clothes again and working alongside co-workers for the first time in two years.

Megan Chichester, a 48-year-old graphic artist who works at a packaging company in De Soto, Kansas, received notice that she will have to return to the office in April. She has only stopped in the office a couple times since the pandemic began.

Ford restricts resale of F-150 Lightning amid demand

“I’m excited to see people in person because I have missed them,” she said. “But then on the other side, it’s also a little strange because I’m so used to not being around people that there’s a little bit of anxiety about it.”

Adding to the anxiety is the fact that she has seen return-to-office dates scuttled repeatedly over the past couple years when cases surged.

“It’s kind of like you’re getting whiplash because you don’t know what month you’re really returning,” she said.

Several states, including New York and New Jersey, have retreated from some of their own restrictions as their case counts decline but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not yet ready to tell everyone to take off their masks.

Many businesses — small and large — are figuring out what’s best for them based on the attitudes of their customers and workers.

JPMorgan, which started requiring workers to return to the office in some form in early February, said that masking is now voluntary for employees who are fully vaccinated, except for those in cities or localities that still require it; unvaccinated workers will still need to wear a mask. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley announced a similar policy in their U.S. offices.

Brian Anderson, marketing manager at a supplement store outside of Chicago, said they’ve been under a state mask mandate since last August. But as soon as Illinois lifts the mandate Feb. 28, they won’t require customers to wear masks.

“Our customer base is more fitness-focused and definitely not mask wearers,” he said. Store workers can wear a mask, but it won’t be required.

By contrast, Jeff Moriarty, co-owner of Moriarty’s Gem Art in Indiana, says they’ll continue to ask customers to wear masks even though there hasn’t been a mandate in his state since 2021. His business provides masks and hand sanitizers at the entrance.

“The reason behind this is because we do have older associates working in our store, and our owners are over the age of 65,” he said. “We understand that some customers will choose not to wear masks, but we will continue to have it as a recommendation option.”

Companies that have imposed their own vaccination requirements for staff also must navigate the changing dynamics surrounding the virus.

The Supreme Court last month knocked down a federal nationwide workplace mandate but companies are allowed to maintain their own requirements and many are keeping them in place. Others, like Starbucks, have decided to eliminate their mandate in the aftermath of the high court ruling.

Peter Naughton, a 46-year-old who works at the Walmart in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, said most workers are worried about the mask requirement going away. He plans to keep wearing his mask because it protects him and other people.

“It’s not over. It’s still here. It’s going to be here for a while,” Naughton said of the pandemic. “So we need to, you know, take precautions …You never know if another variant is coming, which is very possible.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case. The sheriff’s office says the property […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WLNS

Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado Springs’ woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend. A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Fry was found by her daughter just hours after […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Tyson Foods#Meta Platforms#Ny Times#Omicron#Americans
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

JOB ALERT: Dobie Road is hiring multiple positions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Medical Care Facility, also knowns as Dobie Road, is hiring. The company is looking for both full time and part time positions. They are specifically looking for residential nurses and licensed practical nurses to work the 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. shift.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WLNS

Michigan sees 3.8K COVID-19 cases since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Down, down, down the cases go. The State of Michigan has confirmed 3,827 new COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths since Thursday. That makes Michigan’s case count over the past two days at around 1,793 cases per day. This winter’s mild flu season has faded to a trickle of cases in much […]
LANSING, MI
KING 5

More Microsoft workers heading back to offices this month as COVID-19 cases wane in Puget Sound region

REDMOND, Wash. — One of western Washington’s tech giants announced its plans Monday to start bringing back workers to its offices and begin reopening its campuses. Microsoft, which is headquartered in Redmond, has given its employees 30 days from Feb. 28 to completely transition to long-term working preferences as the company moves away from its pandemic-era “hybrid workplace model.”
REDMOND, WA
WLNS

WLNS

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy