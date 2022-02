SOUTHLAKE, Texas (WKRC/WOAI) - A 12-year-old Texas girl was rescued after becoming trapped in a sewage drain by two snakes. WOAI in San Antonio reports the girl and her sister were playing outside when she decided to crawl in a drainage pipe. When she decided to go back out the way she came, she came face to face with a large snake.

