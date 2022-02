Nintendo made waves during its most recent Direct when it announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe would be receiving a number of new tracks in the form of paid DLC over the course of the next year. In total, Nintendo is planning to release 48 tracks from previous Mario Kart games in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of something that it's calling the Booster Course Pass. And while it remains to be seen what tracks from the past will be returning over time, we now know for certain what courses will be coming in Wave 1.

