ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'GTA 1991' Is A Promising Single-Player 'San Andreas' Prequel

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rockstar Games might finally have announced Grand Theft Auto VI, but that doesn't mean we're any closer to getting our hands on it. While we now have confirmation that the sequel to GTA V is in active development, we still have no idea how far off the game is or what...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Call Of Duty Is Getting A King Kong Vs Godzilla Crossover, Because Of Course It Is

Call Of Duty: Warzone has had an interesting launch to say the least. The developers themselves have admitted that they f**ked up and now the game is broken. Activision has even issued an apology thanks to all the problems. In fact, the second season of Call Of Duty: Warzone Pacific, the rebranded title to distance itself from the bugs, was delayed by over a month.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ Review: An Epic Trilogy Conclusion That's Also Easy On Newcomers

The long-awaited conclusion to Total War’s fantasy arc is upon us. Fans have been waiting to get their hands on Total War: Warhammer III ever since its announcement last year, and they’re in for a treat! Whether you are a seasoned Total War: Warhammer player or a complete newcomer to the series, this review will hopefully help the last few days until the game’s launch go a bit quicker and give you a taste of what to expect as you step foot into Total War: Warhammer III’s Realms of Chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Single Player#Prequel#Drugs#Rockstar Games#Grand Theft Auto Vi#Gta V#Liberty City Stories
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Horizon Forbidden West' Review: An Enthralling Adventure Of Stunning Vistas And Tons of Content

Guerrilla Games’ hugely anticipated sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West is, to put it simply, an absolutely stunning adventure. It feels great to once again play as Aloy and explore an apocalyptic future filled with incredible machines and ancient ruins. Forbidden West really takes everything that worked in its acclaimed predecessor and builds upon it in spectacular style.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sony Announces Contest for Free PS5 Consoles

Sony has announced a special competition that will ultimately end up giving out PS5 consoles for free. More specifically, Sony has announced "Treat Codes," which, without context is nothing more than some mumbo jumbo out of a marketing room. The context though is that as of this week, 14 unique codes that resemble PlayStation controller inputs are now appearing online, on social media channels, and even at "unexpected" places around the world like "high-profile events" that involve sports, gaming, film, and music.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Cars
GAMINGbible

Gamers Really Want A Remake Of 'The Witcher’

Is there anything in the world of gaming that’s more contentious than the concept of remakes? Look, gamers aren’t an easy crowd to please even at the best of times, but things go to a whole new level when you start talking about remakes. 'Why are they remaking this game and not the one that I specifically wanted?' 'Why does this remake play like a modern game and not like the old game it rebuilt?' 'Why are people enjoying the thing that I’m not?!'
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GTA Online co-op mode starring Franklin and Lamar is now available for all players

GTA Online now lets you play its special series of co-op missions starring Franklin and Lamar, featuring ample callbacks to their shenanigans back in story mode. The GTA Online Short Trips missions were formerly only accessible to players who had finished all of the missions in The Contract, which is no small task (to say nothing of the prerequisites, which include dropping at least GTA$2 million on a building for your new business). But as of today, all you need to do is head to the Jobs Menu and select Short Trips to start playing with a co-op partner. You'll even receive double GTA$ and RP rewards for playing through February 16.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Five Things To Know Before Playing ‘Horizon Forbidden West’

The long-awaited Horizon Forbidden West is finally out and ready to play on PlayStation 5 and PS4. You can check out our review of Guerrilla Games’ sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn here, but I’m assuming you’re already interested in playing through Aloy’s new adventure. I mean, why else would you be reading this?
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'GoldenEye 007' Remaster To Be Announced Very Soon, Says Insider

As with many beloved characters and series, it can be difficult to keep the rights to a fan-favourite franchise. With companies constantly purchasing each other, it's difficult to keep track of who owns what and when exclusivity licenses may expire. This is what happened back in the era of the Xbox 360, when developers completed a remaster of N64 classic GoldenEye 007 before it was cancelled due to licensing difficulties.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Free 'Cyberpunk 2077' PS5/Xbox Series Versions Launching Today, Datamine Finds

The long-awaited new-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 could be getting a surprise release later today (February 15), according to mounting evidence. While there's plenty to love about CD Projekt RED's 2020 sci-fi RPG (when it works) the fact remains that it's still a complete and total mess on base Xbox One and PS4 consoles. Fortunately, it looks like the free Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 Cyberpunk 2077 upgrades (which were promised nearly two years ago) are right around the corner at long last.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'No Man's Sky' Isn't Finished "By A Long Shot", Says Sean Murray

No Man's Sky released in 2016 to a wave of disappointment. This was due to the large number of features which founder of Hello Games, Sean Murray, promised at launch, and was simply unable to delivered on. Promised game play elements such as thousands of unique alien types, turned out to be procedurally generated nightmares, alien factions turning on or trusting you is only true if they have the mind of a dog, and being able to see other players like in Journey was a work of complete fiction.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Just Got A Fan-Favourite Xbox Exclusive

A beloved Xbox exclusive has just made its way to PlayStation 4, although it took its sweet time getting here. The original Xbox had some stone-cold bangers back in its day. Halo: Combat Evolved, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, Fable... I could go on. The PlayStation 2 had its share of incredible games too, of course. But it was this generation, perhaps more than any other, that PlayStation fanboys would look over at what Xbox had going on and feel a pang of regret.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy