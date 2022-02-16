ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

2022 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Car Launch

Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch live coverage from the unveil of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE

When Mercedes-Benz debuted the W211 E55 AMG sedan in 2002 with its bellowing V8 engine, it was billed as the quickest production sedan in the world. Two decades later, much has changed. This is the first AMG EQE, essentially an electric version of a modern AMG-badged E-Class, and while it has no V8, it's much quicker than that groundbreaking E55.
CARS
Motorsport.com

What’s behind Mercedes' new wavy-edged F1 design

The W13 features a nose with a domed surface and round tip that reaches forward over the front wing and connects with the mainplane. The nose tip also features a panel that will likely allow the team to exchange the smooth panel currently installed for one with an inlet to cool the drivers when temperatures ramp up.
CARS
Motor1.com

McLaren Designer Likes Mercedes Vision EQXX But With Few Improvements

The Mercedes Vision EQXX is a fantastic concept vehicle. It's a perfect exhibition of what the German automaker can do in terms of aerodynamic efficiency, which plays a huge role in the EV era. In fact, the Vision EQXX concept car is designed to slice through the air with a drag coefficient of just 0.17, allowing it to cover over 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) on a single charge.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Amg#Petronas#A New Era#Vehicles#Mercedes Amg Petronas F1
motor1.com

2023 Audi A6 facelift spied resting near Skoda and Mercedes models

Remember saloons? They used to be popular until the SUV plague started to spread. We kid, of course. Despite an avalanche of Q and E-Tron models, Audi isn't giving up hope on the good ol’ three-box saloon. The midsize A6 will get a nip and tuck later this year, and in the meantime, our spies caught a thinly covered prototype.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari's Daytona SP3 Voted Most Beautiful Supercar Of The Year

Since 1987, Festival Automobile International has aimed to reward "the most beautiful and cutting-edge automotive projects of the year" across various categories. This year, it's the glorious-looking Ferrari Daytona SP3 that drove off with top honors as the most beautiful supercar. Rules dictate vehicles in this category must be priced at more than €60,000 ($68,000), something that the SP3 has no problem overachieving at. Coincidentally, Ferrari's Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni, also scooped up an award for his influential and creative work in the automotive sector.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Most Iconic BMW V12-Powered Cars Ever Made

Last month, BMW announced the end of an era by revealing its very last V12-powered roadgoing series production car. As that sort of language is meant to imply, there's still a chance that the recently revealed BMW 7 Series special edition will not be 'The Final V12'. Nevertheless, the fact of the matter is that large-capacity engines are not in fashion anymore, and while a BMW V12 has always been rare and expensive, knowing that the option will no longer exist is sad. We can't do anything about it though, so we may as well use the time to look back on a history that is richer than you may imagine.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Motor1.com

Refreshed Alpina B3 Touring And XB7 Spied With Light Camo On Front End

Alpina is working on refreshed styling for the B3 Touring and XB7. We have spy shots of them both, so you can get an idea of what changes are coming to these vehicles. The updated B3 Touring features redesigned headlights that have a thinner, pointier shape than the current lamps. There's also a revised look for the bumper with vertical inlets in the corners. The rear also wears camouflage, but the changes are much harder to see.
CARS
Motorious

2016 McLaren 570S Is The Marriage Of Performance And Style

Just try to look away from this Volcano Yellow masterpiece. McLaren is possibly one of the most outstanding supercar manufacturers to ever hit the European sports car market for their incredible performance, style, and engineering. With the full force of a track-bred design team under its belt, the Mclaren brand has risen to heights that other companies could never imagine in just 59 years. The sound pouring out of the exhaust pipes of the McLaren racing vehicles is purely musical as it has been designed for function, which has led to an intense form. But, of course, these cars don't come cheap as they mainly were constricted to a limited number of vehicles per production model. So how are those car enthusiasts, with a little extra cash to spare, supposed to find one of these incredible masterpieces of automotive innovation?
CARS
Motorsport.com

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft

Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver Hamlin, who’s won three of the last six Daytona 500s, reported that he struggled to stay in the draft during Thursday night’s Duel race. This was after he’d spun entering the pit lane, meaning he starts deep in the pack on Sunday's Great American Race in 30th position.
MOTORSPORTS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Lego Speed Champions Lineup Adds Lamborghini Countach, Mercedes-AMG F1

Lego has officially announced its Speed Champions sets for 2022. The five new sets feature seven unique vehicles to build and will be available for purchase March 1. The cars are a welcome addition to the already stout selection of Speed Champions sets and are much more affordable than the Technic sets. Ranging in price from about $20 to $40, the new sets are perfect for an inexpensive weekend of building.
CARS
Top Speed

Porsche 993 Speedster By Gunterwerks Is The Ultimate Air-Cooled 911 Taken To The Extreme!

When talking about driver’s cars, the Porsche 911 is, often, what people think about. Even with all the tech that newer generations bring, the rear-engine sports car from Stuttgart is still an exhilarating performance machine. But, what happens when you are a bit more hell-bent on tradition and want an air-cooled 911? Gunterwerks may have come up with the best solution, yet. It’s called the 993 Speedster, and, as Henry Catchpole from Carfection found out, it’s the company’s best open-top thrill machine yet.
CARS
Android Authority

Xiaomi just launched a gaming-focused flagship with Mercedes F1

The standard Redmi K50 Gaming phone comes in at ~$520. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K50 Gaming phone. It’s equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a pair of shoulder buttons. The phone is also available in a Mercedes F1 edition. Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 Gaming...
NFL
motor1.com

Mercedes E-Class W214 spied on a rainy day in German traffic

The E-Class never suffered from middle-child syndrome despite being sandwiched between the C and S. It has always had its place in the lineup, bridging the gap between the entry-level saloon and the traditional flagship. Come to think of it, the E-Class technically hasn't been slotting in the middle of Mercedes’ lineup since the A-Class Saloon came out. There's even an LWB derivative of the compact saloon, so there are a few models below the E.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Genesis G90 Interior Review: You’ll Want to Live in Here

We get excited when ordinary becomes extraordinary, and that's exactly what you'll find with the 2023 Genesis G90. The Korean automaker's flagship sedan receives a complete makeover, and the new generation takes the existing G90 to a whole new level. Make no mistake, today's G90 is already a wonderful car; it impressed us so much, it won a comparison against the BMW 7 Series, Lexus LS, and Lincoln Continental.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorsport.com

Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500

Villeneuve earned his spot on the starting grid on time in qualifying on Wednesday, as his Team Hezeberg squad is a non-charter team. Villeneuve suffered a pre-race engine problem before his Duel race on Thursday and was forced to retire from the race when the issue recurred after 34 laps.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Marcus Armstrong took the single-seater world by storm when he burst onto the Formula 1 feeder pyramid in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 championship. The 2017 Italian F4 champion, and runner-up in that year's ADAC F4 series, had finished fifth in the final season of the old FIA European Formula 3 championship won by Mick Schumacher in 2018. Then, following its merger with GP3, Armstrong finished second in his first year with the idiosyncratic Pirelli tyres in 2019 behind only Prema teammate Robert Shwartzman.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Hamilton will be stronger than ever in F1 2022

'I’m back and I’ll stronger than ever in 2022' was his clear message, and he left those who heard him speak in no doubt that he absolutely meant what he said. After the Abu Dhabi GP Hamilton made a few generous comments about new world champion Max Verstappen in parc ferme, but understandably in the circumstances he took no part in any other TV or media activities that evening.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to Isle of Man TT's future

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has wrought much misery since it invaded our lives two years ago. While it is trivial against the backdrop of the human horrors the virus has caused, it led to the cancellation of many sporting events. On this front, one of the hardest losses from the...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy