The Toyota Sequoia has been overdue for a replacement for some time now, so in November last year, we were delighted to learn that a new one was on the way. We caught spy shots of it testing its towing ability and then heard nothing until a week ago when Toyota gave us a shadowy teaser of the new SUV. We got another teaser just a couple of days later, this time with a little more light thrown on the rear of the vehicle. But the time for shadow games and bashfulness has come to an end, and the automaker has now finally revealed the 2023 Toyota Sequoia.

CARS ・ 24 DAYS AGO