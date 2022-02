Custom ROMs nowadays aren't anywhere near as popular as they were in the days of yore (or like five years ago, at least), but there are still a few reasons you might want to use one on your phone. One of those is security, and some ROMs are crafted with secure operation as a design focus, doubling down on what your phone already offers with additional patches and features — and often free from potentially privacy-compromising Google influence. If you've ever been curious to try one out but are a little intimidated by the thought of reprogramming your phone, you're in luck: GrapheneOS, one of these security-focused projects, will be partnering with a device manufacturer to launch a phone running its software out of the box.

