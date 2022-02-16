Boone Booster Club fundraiser dinner set for Feb. 19

Since 1987, the Boone Booster Club has worked to provide additional funding for Boone School District extracurricular activities. Its annual fundraiser dinner will take place the night of February 19 at the 1868 Farmhouse Wedding and Event Venue, 1411 160th St., Boone.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with a silent auction opening up at 7 p.m., followed by a dinner catered by Saints Avenue Café. The event will conclude around 9 p.m.

“As alumni of both Boone schools and athletics, it was a no-brainer to donate our space for the Boone Booster annual fundraiser," said Allyson Mathisen, owner of the 1868 who is donating usage of the space for the event. "We are proud to support programs that strengthen our community and enhance opportunities for student-athletes."

Boone Booster Club Banquet Co-Chair Jenni Winter said this is the club’s third annual fundraiser dinner, with last year’s having been canceled due to COVID-19. The fundraising goal is $40,000 based on what was raised at prior events.

Most of the auction items have been donated by Story and Boone county businesses.

Winter said one big-ticket item that will be available is a custom-made poker table, with accompanying accessories. There will be other one-of-a-kind things, for a variety of budgets. There will not be a live auction this year.

“It’s kind of a random collection of things and you can definitely find something you want,” Winter said. “There are also a couple of businesses that will give us cash donations, so then we’ll go out and buy something we’ve had success with in the past, like Boone pool passes."

School clubs and sports teams also put together themed-baskets for the silent auction and a 50/50 raffle will be offered. The raffle’s winner, who does not need to be present at the event to win, will be awarded half the raffle sales. Those tickets cost $20 apiece.

Tickets to the event, as well as raffle tickets, may be purchased from booster club members including Winter. Individuals and businesses interested in donating to the auction, or providing a cash donation, can get in touch with Winter.

Individual tickets cost $50. Table sponsorship costs $500 (for a group of eight). You will also receive eight free drink tickets with your table sponsorship.

“All of the proceeds will go directly to the Boone Booster Club. The club supports all extracurriculars not just sports: band, orchestra, drill team and all other clubs,” Winter said.

Brett Collins, who serves as the BCSD 7-12 activities director, said the district and the booster club have a positive working relationship.

“We’re fortunate to have a booster club that is willing to help supplement our program. We wouldn’t be able to do a lot of great things for our kids without their support,” Collins said.

The booster club meets monthly to take a vote on what projects it will next help to support financially. It has covered the cost of things including sound equipment, serving machines for tennis, choir robes, BooneTV equipment and more. They also support the newly formed quiz club and chess club.

Collins said the booster club has been invaluable to the district — especially during the pandemic when events have had limited capacity, limited concession stands and canceled tournaments. Those restrictions have negatively impacted the activity fund.

“Our activity fund comes from ticket sales, donations and activity passes, split among all activities,” he said.

Collins added that this school year, the booster club helped finance middle school wrestling singlets, new cross country and track uniforms, plus equipment for baseball, softball and swimming.

Learn more about the booster club at

https://www.boonecsd.org/page/boone-booster-club. Sean Santi serves as its president.

Winter may be reached at jenni.winter44@icloud.com and 307-689-0076.