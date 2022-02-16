ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Northport crash under investigation

By Tim Reid
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoFM0_0eFzJtiB00

NORTHPORT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A two vehicle wreck is under investigation in Northport after an SUV collided head on with a tractor trailer causing the SUV to burst into flames early Tuesday morning.

No one was killed, but Carroll’s Creek Fire Chief Tom Clarke would like to see some improvements made to Highway 43. Clarke would like the road to be upgraded from a two lane to a four-lane highway.

“In this area it needs to be a four-lane road now because of the amount of traffic. That would cut down on the amount of accidents because people would have room to pass and get by and everything.”

Clarke says the wreck happened Tuesday morning on Hwy. 43 at Paul Howell Road. The person driving the SUV was taken to the hospital, as a result of the accident both lanes were closed until crews removed the vehicles involved and cleaned up spilled diesel fuel.

The fire chief says speed is a factor in most crashes on the highway and he encourages drivers to be more careful.

“Please slow down and leave home early and give yourself plenty of time.  I see people passing all the time and they are only going to get a few car lengths ahead of anybody.  Anytime you have a car verses a truck its very surprising there was no loss of life.  I am glad it wasn’t, but it could have been.”

The crash is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

1 injured, 1 killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and another was injured in a Birmingham shooting late Sunday night. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to 6th Avenue and 9th Street North around 10:36 p.m. on reports of two people shot. Police arrived on scene to find a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northport, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Northport, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Northport, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police identified the man killed on 33rd Street Ensley Saturday morning as a 46-year-old man. According to police, Anthony Jackson, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive in the front lawn of a home around 10:50 a.m. Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. No suspects are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Reid
CBS 42

Man killed in Odenville shooting identified

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of a man shot and killed in Odenville Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Alton K. Johnson was shot by a juvenile near Hearthstone Drive around 6:30 p.m. following an altercation. Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner. […]
ODENVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wiat#Hwy#Alea#Paul Howell Rd
CBS 42

Woman shot twice, found dead on kitchen floor in Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – An investigation is underway in Birmingham after a woman was found shot to death Thursday afternoon on a kitchen floor in a Cooper Green home, according to police. Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a residence on 14th Way SW after a 911 caller complained about an altercation, according […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS 42

Skimming devices found on Childersburg gas station pumps

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department reports that two skimming devices were recovered from gas pumps at a station on Hwy. 280. The devices were removed from pumps one and five at the gas station at 36535 U.S. Hwy. 280 in Childersburg. Skimming devices are used to illegally obtain credit/debit card data when […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
CBS 42

Tractor-trailers overturn in Adamsville amid storms

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple tractor-trailers overturned in Adamsville Thursday evening as storms moved through Central Alabama. The City of Adamsville announced that at least one truck overturned on I-22 near the West Jefferson exit. Another truck was reported to have overturned in the 5100 block of Flat Top Road in one of the city’s […]
ADAMSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy