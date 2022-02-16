ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of records related to his death

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cMcZ_0eFzJspS00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The family of actor and comedian Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to block the release of records related to his death, court documents show.

Saget’s family will “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if more details about his death investigation are released, the complaint said. “No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public.”

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando . He had been on a standup tour at the time.

Saget autopsy shows fractures, hemorrhaging near brain

An autopsy report shows Saget’s cause of death was “blunt head trauma” that resulted in multiple fractures to the skull and hemorrhaging near the brain.

Saget’s injuries included, but were not limited to , an abrasion on the back of his scalp, subgaleal hemorrhaging under the back of his scalp, a linear fracture to the base of his skull, comminuted fractures (bone broken into more than two pieces) on “the roofs of the orbits involving the bilateral and frontal bone,” and a subdural hematoma and additional hemorrhaging.

His death was ruled an accident.

Texas man’s lawsuit over gas station taco continues

The autopsy’s findings confirm statements that Saget’s family had previously provided to NewsNation, saying Saget had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

Saget was known for his long stand-up comedy career as well as his role as Danny Tanner in the show “Full House.” He also was the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for much of the 1990s.

Nexstar’s Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Complex

Family of 13-Year-Old Florida Girl Sues School and Instagram After Arrest for False Accusations of Online Threats

The family of a 13-year-old Florida girl falsely accused of making violent threats against her school on social media is suing several parties who they claim are at fault. ABC News reports eighth-grader Nia Whims was arrested on Nov. 19 after a fellow student impersonated her on Instagram and threatened the school. She was kept in a juvenile detention center for 11 days, through Thanksgiving.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Police searching for escaped Birmingham inmate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from her work assignment Thursday in Birmingham. Richa Antoinette Rogers, 36, reportedly left HER assigned job location in the city at approximately 10:55 a.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. She was being held at the Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman shot twice, found dead on kitchen floor in Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – An investigation is underway in Birmingham after a woman was found shot to death Thursday afternoon on a kitchen floor in a Cooper Green home, according to police. Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a residence on 14th Way SW after a 911 caller complained about an altercation, according […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police identified the man killed on 33rd Street Ensley Saturday morning as a 46-year-old man. According to police, Anthony Jackson, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive in the front lawn of a home around 10:50 a.m. Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. No suspects are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Wfla#The Ritz Carlton Hotel#Newsnation#Nexstar Media Inc
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Mo'Nique Said Tyler Perry Asked To Meet With Her Only If She Apologized For Her Blackballing Accusations

Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS 42

Tractor-trailers overturn in Adamsville amid storms

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple tractor-trailers overturned in Adamsville Thursday evening as storms moved through Central Alabama. The City of Adamsville announced that at least one truck overturned on I-22 near the West Jefferson exit. Another truck was reported to have overturned in the 5100 block of Flat Top Road in one of the city’s […]
ADAMSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Humans remains found in Etowah County likely identified

GLENCOE, AL (WIAT) – Friday the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Glencoe Police Department held a news conference about the possible location of Virginia Collier. She’s been missing for nearly three years. Her family was at that news conference and they said they are happy to finally get some closure. Tuesday, remains of what […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy