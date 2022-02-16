ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Is that a gun in your bag? Some want stiffer fines as disruptive passengers hit record

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owcHj_0eFzJrwj00

With a surge in guns being discovered at airport checkpoints, some security experts are suggesting higher fines and even putting violators on a no-fly list to prevent firearms from getting on planes.

Airport screeners found 5,972 guns at checkpoints last year, easily breaking a record set in 2019 despite a drop in air travel, and 86% of those guns were loaded, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Guns seizures are rising as airlines report record numbers of disruptive passengers on flights. Together, that “makes for a toxic combination,” Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., said Tuesday.

It’s against federal regulations to pack a gun in a carry-on bag. People who are caught are rarely prosecuted, but they can face civil penalties ranging from $1,500 to $13,910.

At a hearing Tuesday of the House transportation-security subcommittee, which Coleman chairs, airport officials and some lawmakers argued for raising the fines.

NY Times faces backlash over Wordle changes

Balram Bheodari, general manager of Atlanta’s main airport said fines should rise and violators should be required to attend gun-safety classes. He said Congress should also consider putting violators on the federal no-fly list until they complete safety training, and suspending them from quick-screening programs such as PreCheck.

Jason Wallis, police chief at the operator of the airport in Portland, Oregon, supported higher fines. He said maximum penalties are rarely if ever imposed, and the current fines are clearly not working as a deterrent.

However, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Florida Republican, said most people who bring a gun to the airport forgot it was in their carry-on bag — airport officials agreed that’s what almost all passengers caught with a gun say — and that higher fines won’t reduce the number of guns found at checkpoints.

“I’m not sure where heightened penalties are going to avert that, because it was a mistake,” Gimenez said. “You could charge me $100,000 if I forgot that there was something in there. I’m not sure that’s going to avert anything.”

Coleman responded that people should realize that they are taking their carry-on bag on a plane.

“It’s hard for me to believe that everybody that gets caught … forgot they had it,” she said, “and even if they did forget they had it, it’s still an illegal act and we need to treat it as such.”

Ford restricts resale of F-150 Lightning amid demand

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson had more guns detected than any other U.S. airport last year. In November, a passenger whose bag was pulled aside for more screening reached into it, and his gun discharged . Authorities believe it was an accident, but the incident — involving a convicted felon — set off a panicked melee and closed the busy airport for more than two hours.

Wallis said when a gun is discovered at an airport, authorities check to see if it was stolen or involved in a previous crime. They question the passenger, forward information to the FBI, but rarely file criminal charges — it’s usually just a civil penalty. Sometimes authorities seize the gun, but more often they don’t, which leads to another safety issue, he said.

The passenger who was questioned for having a gun “missed their flight, and now you have an armed person in a public area,” Wallis said.

Federal rules allow unloaded guns to be placed in checked bags that go into the cargo hold. They must be in a locked case, and passengers are required to tell the airline about the gun.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Massive drug bust ends with Owensboro man arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A significant amount of drugs and guns have been seized in a recent bust, Owensboro Police Department reports. A search warrant resulted in the arrest of Skylar Chase Riney, 36, of Owensboro. OPD says the drug bust resulted in 11 pounds of Marijuana, 7 grams of Methamphetamine, 180 Fentanyl pills, 6 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Elder Owensboro man reported missing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to a missing person case at Colonial Court on the afternoon of Feb. 18. 80 year-old Jack Vick was last seen about 4:35 p.m. when he left in a red GMC Sierra pickup truck. A police spokesperson says that Mr. Vick has dementia and has not […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WESH

SHOCKING VIDEO: Flight headed to Orlando diverted due to 'disruptive passenger'

ORLANDO, Fla. — WARNING -- Full graphic video below: Passenger video shows man being disruptive, being subdued on Frontier flight. A Frontier Airlines flight headed from New York LaGuardia to Orlando had to be diverted Wednesday night. The flight was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Fbi#Convicted Felon#House#Ny Times#Wordle#Congress#Precheck#Republican
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Man arrested on four armed robbery incidents

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police investigators say they have made an arrest in connection to four armed robbery incidents. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that Michael J. Huffines, 45, of Owensboro, has been charged with 4 counts of Robbery 1st Degree. According to OPD, the armed robberies happened at: 4625 Frederica Street (Quality […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

MCSO: Law enforcement gets flat tires from drug pursuit

MCLEAN CO., Ky (WEHT) – After a pursuit, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it found two types of drugs and money in a truck. On February 20, MCSO says Deputy McCoy and Deputy Howard were conducting surveillance while on patrol in Livermore. MCSO says the deputies noticed a suspicious white truck that had […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Oxygen

A Polygamist Preacher In California Becomes Main Suspect In His Wife's Disappearance

A polygamous preacher became the prime suspect when one of his wives disappeared from their San Diego home. How did it happen?. Friends described Joy Risker, 25, as a bubbly woman who sought out a father figure after her biological dad left the family when she was a teenager. Risker surrounded herself with friends and made regular appearances around the 1990s rave circuit before her mother encouraged her to join her at church. There, she met charismatic youth pastor Sean Goff, who took a liking to the young woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy