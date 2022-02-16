Evansville native and REO Speedwagon member gears up for area concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With five decades of hits, REO Speedwagon is making a return visit to the Tri-state this weekend including Evansville native and co-founder of the band Neal Doughty.

Eyewitness News Gretchen Ross had a chance to catch up with keyboardist Neal Doughty.

As part of their tour around the country, the band is stopping by Evansville Friday February 18. A concert of The group will be taking the stage at the Old National Events Plaza at 7:30 pm.

“I had never been in a rock band of any kind. I played the trumpet in high school. Never played keyboard excepts for my parents’ beat up piano.” Doughty said. It was through Alan Gratzer, his dormmate, that he started taking up music. “We were a cover band. But we had a much different playlist than anybody else. We were doing the Doors and Youngbloods.” Said Doughty.

Named for a truck built in the early 1900’s, REO Speedwagon was off and running, incorporating the sounds of the synthesizer in their songs. Gaining popularity in the 70s and 80s, the band has sold over 40 million records with hits such as “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

