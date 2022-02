Dear Amy: My daughter is getting married in two weeks. My brother and his family are not coming to the wedding, citing COVID as their excuse. They are all vaccinated and boosted. My brother is the bride’s godfather. I am very upset, as I attended all his children’s weddings, even though it was very expensive for me to travel there, pay for a hotel, etc. My best friend is also not coming. She has an eight-month-old grandson whom she is going to babysit for while allowing her daughter to attend the wedding. She has another daughter who lives with her, and I question why this daughter cannot babysit so my friend can attend. I also traveled to her daughter’s wedding — again at a significant expense.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO