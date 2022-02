Anyone in England who tests positive for COVID-19 will, from Thursday Feb. 24, no longer be legally required to isolate. The decision — which has been heavily criticized by the scientific community — was announced on Monday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of a complete relaxation of all COVID restrictions in place. Currently, positive or symptomatic people must isolate for up to 10 days.More from The Hollywood ReporterJamal Edwards, British Music Entrepreneur and YouTube Star, Dies at 31Predicting Cannes: 20 Films That Might Make the CutJohn Oliver Addresses Debate Over Teaching Critical Race Theory in Schools: "Very Loud and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 MINUTES AGO