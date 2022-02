What do you think Fallon Sherrock’s chances of winning this year’s Women’s Series are? Continue reading to find out everything you need to know ahead of time. If you keep up to date with the latest news updates and developments within the wider world of women’s darts, you are probably aware of some of the sport’s most famous faces including that of Fallon Sherrock. It is the upcoming Women’s Series, which runs from January to October this year, however, that has gotten fellow players and fans alike wondering whether or not the professional darts player has what it takes to thrash her opponents and rise to the top of the ranks.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO