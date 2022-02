Leicester are on track for the Europa Conference League last 16 after beating Danish outfit Randers 4-1 at the King Power Stadium in the first leg of their play-off tie.The Foxes, playing in this competition after finishing third in their Europa League group, took the lead through a 23rd-minute Wilfred Ndidi effort before the visitors sprung a surprise by equalising in the 45th minute via captain Vito Hammershoy-Mistrati.Harvey Barnes put Brendan Rodgers’ men back in front four minutes after the break, and Patson Daka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall added finishes in the 55th and 74th minutes respectively.A worry towards the conclusion...

