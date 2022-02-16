ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Kohl's Presidents' Day Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Koolaburra by Ugg, LC Lauren Conrad, Nike & More

By Kristine Fellizar
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!....

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Major Markdown! This Chic Set of 3 Handbags Is on Sale for $36

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. To Us, handbags are much more than a portable storage unit. They’re an essential accessory that can instantly elevate an ensemble! From clutches to crossbodies, we have a slight preoccupation with purses. But the designer bags of our dreams are way out of our budget. We prefer to pull a Samantha Jones from Sex and the City and obtain an affordable alternative (remember when she purchased her fake Fendi?).
TRAVEL
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WRAL News

Macy's: 8-Piece Comforter Sets (all sizes $39.99), Pyrex 12-pc set $19.99 (reg. $43), up to 75% off kitchen, sheets, jewelry, clothing

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new Home Sale with up to 65% off! You'll find 8-Piece Comforter Sets in all sizes for $39.99 (reg. $100), Pyrex 12 piece and 8 piece sets for $19.99 (reg. $43) and bedding, clothing, jewelry, kitchen and clearance up to 75% off!
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Conrad
Person
Rachael Ray
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Big Lots to offer most comprehensive Presidents Day furniture deals ever

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), a leading home discount retailer, is offering its shoppers Presidents Day deals on furniture in-store and online that include 20% off all Broyhill recliners, sectionals, outdoor seating, dining, gazebos, accessories and cushions. The sale also includes 20% off all mattresses with same-day availability. Customers can shop these deals Feb. 12-27.
RETAIL
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Slashed The Price of Coach Bags & Somehow Expected Us Not to Notice? Here’s What to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Any good shopper knows that a truly great sale can be hard to come by. But, on the other side of that coin, once you find a great deal, it’s often impossible to stop yourself from buying everything that’s marked down. That’s how I feel about shopping all of the amazing discounted Coach bags and accessories that somehow landed in Nordstrom’s sale section overnight. There are so many great deals happening, and I simply do not have enough money in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ugg#Koolaburra
Us Weekly

We Found This Badgley Mischka Coat Hiding at Walmart — Now Just $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you ever scrolling through a site, browsing for new clothing, and you suddenly spot a designer deal that seems like it appeared out of nowhere? We knew Walmart had amazing fashion options and great deals, but nothing could have truly prepared Us for spotting a Badgley Mischka coat for 82% off!
APPAREL
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
E! News

11 Gorgeous Wedding Dresses for All Kinds of Brides

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Shopping...
APPAREL
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
purewow.com

Michael Kors Handbags Are Up to 60 Percent Off (& You Can Score an Extra 15 Percent Off Select Styles)

Whether you're frantically searching for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift or just in the mood to treat yourself, you'll be thrilled to hear that Michael Kors is having a huge limited-time sale right now. So not only can you score up to 60 percent off beautiful leather crossbodies, totes and wallets (plus an additional extra 15 percent off select styles with coupon code 'BEMINE'), but if you order by February 11 at 12 p.m. EST, you'll also receive free expedited two-day shipping so you can get your stuff by February 14. Basically, this is the best sale to shop right now, so we won't hold you up. Here are five of our favorite picks from the sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Walmart Shoppers Say This $19 Robe Is More Plush Than Expensive Versions

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We can all tell the difference when a garment is made from cheap materials — and the price tends to reflect that. But don’t let the low cost of an item leave you thinking it’s not worth spending your money on! Just because something is affordable doesn’t mean that it’s low-quality, and it may occasionally be better than a comparable item that costs twice or three times as much.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say They Found the ‘Perfect Jeans’ With This $29 Bootcut Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Finding a pair of jeans that flatters you and fits perfectly is like finding the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. We chase that feeling constantly — even if we already own a couple of pairs that we’re in love with. What can we say? We like options — and we know you do too!
APPAREL
countryliving.com

The 20 Best Jeans Secretly Sold on Amazon

The previously unthinkable is now the standard in online shopping: Amazon has quietly become a go-to destination for the hottest fashion. That is, if you know where to look. We did the denim searching for you, sifting through thousands of pairs to track down the best jeans on Amazon. Our (no longer) hidden gems have something for every wardrobe: premium labels like Mother and Paige for designer denim fanatics, thriftier styles for dabbling in emerging denim trends, and all-time favorites including Madewell's perfect vintage jean. Across each pair, the star ratings are higher than the waistband on a Levi's ribcage jean—they're good.
APPAREL
E! News

E! News

149K+
Followers
39K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy