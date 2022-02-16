Eureka Fire Department handing out 1,000 COVID test kits Wednesday

President Biden is agreeing "in principle" to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as tensions grow over Ukraine. The tentative agreement comes as U.S. intelligence warns that Russian commanders received orders to proceed with invading Ukraine. CBS News correspondent Bradley Blackburn joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
People around the world voiced concern for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after Buckingham Palace confirmed she is positive with COVID-19. As CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reports, she is experiencing cold-like symptoms and even plans to carry on working.
(CNN) — The US has written to the top United Nations human rights official that it has "credible information" that Russian forces are identifying Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" if it further invades Ukraine and occupies it. "Disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that...
Ottawa police sparked social media outrage on Sunday after issuing threats to Canada's truckers in hopes of bringing an end to the weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 mandates. "If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and...
President Biden was meeting privately with his national security team and receiving regular updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Monday, the White House said, as the U.S. braces for a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “President Biden is meeting with his national security team at the White House today and is...
British music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died on Sunday "after a sudden illness," his family announced Monday. The 31-year-old was known for his company SBTV, which has helped launch the careers of notable artists in the United Kingdom, and for dedicating his career to the rise of British rap and grime music.
Boynton Beach, Florida — The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in what investigators aid was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida, according to news reports. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener of Boynton...
