ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

German Finance Minister expects G20 to address international financial stability

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okkSl_0eFzHYIc00

BERLIN (Reuters) - Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies will address international financial stability at their meeting this week and reference to the issue can be expected in the final communique, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday.

Indonesia is to host the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Thursday and Friday. Many participants, including Lindner, will only take part virtually due to the latest coronavirus wave.

“The issue of international financial stability will of course play a major role at the G20 meeting,” Lindner told reporters in Berlin. “Inflation and the reactions to it are particularly challenging for many low-income countries.”

“The topic ‘global macro’ is also one of the priorities of the German G7 presidency,” he added. “It is therefore expected that this will also be reflected in Friday’s final communique.”

Germany took over the rotating G7 presidency at the beginning of this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

G20 finance chiefs to discuss Ukraine this week - German official

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 leading economies will discuss the Ukraine crisis this week but it is unclear whether they will issue a joint statement with a political signal or simply exchange views, a German government official said on Wednesday. Indonesia hosts a...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Lindner
Reuters

Britain to raise Nigerian renewable, climate change investments

ABUJA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain plans to boost investments in renewable and climate change projects in Nigeria and will provide 10 million pounds ($13.6 million) of support, Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said on her first trip to the country. Power demand in Nigeria vastly outstrips supply, meaning its...
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

G20 finance leaders urge care in unwinding pandemic support

JAKARTA — (AP) — Finance leaders of the world’s biggest economies called Friday for a cautious and well coordinated approach to navigating recoveries from the pandemic. Finance ministers and top central bankers of the Group of 20 industrial nations agreed on a need to carefully calibrate moves by the U.S. and other countries to combat inflation by raising interest rates and unwinding other measures to buffer economies from repeated waves of coronavirus outbreaks, said Indonesian central bank Gov. Perry Warjiyo.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Stability#G20#Berlin#The Group Of 20
Reuters

UK's Truss wants further talks to improve N.Irish trade

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she wanted to improve the post-Brexit trade situation in Northern Ireland through constructive negotiations, when asked whether London would take unilateral action to change the rules. Asked if Britain would trigger Article 16, which allows either side to unilaterally...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Slovakia working to help Ukraine energy security - PM

PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Slovakia is working on helping Ukraine’s energy security, Slovak Prime Minister told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday, the Slovak government office said. “We are doing all we can to help Ukraine’s energy security and create conditions for higher gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

G20 finance leaders dilute geopolitical risks reference in communique

Feb 18 (Reuters) - G20 finance leaders on Friday watered down language on global economic risks caused by geopolitical tensions, removing a reference to “current” tensions in their final communique issued after a contentious meeting following objections by Russia. Their statement instead said: “We will also continue to...
MARKETS
Reuters

(OFFICIAL) Slovakia working to help Ukraine energy security - PM

PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Slovakia is working on helping Ukraine's energy security, Slovak Prime Minister told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday, the Slovak government office said. "We are doing all we can to help Ukraine's energy security and have created conditions for higher gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Credit Suisse: in search of a moral compass

Since 2016, successive data leaks have exposed the methods by which some of the world’s most powerful companies and individuals secrete eye-watering sums of money off-shore, beyond the reach of tax authorities and governments. Collaboratively reported by investigative journalists from around the world, the Panama, Pandora and Paradise Papers have held the dark practices and financial chicanery practised by the super-rich up to the light.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Reuters

322K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy