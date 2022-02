Click here to read the full article. Apple TV Plus announced that Amanda Seyfried has been cast opposite Tom Holland in upcoming anthology series “The Crowded Room.” She will play Rya, a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career. Rya cannot help but put her patients first, all the while trying to balance her life as a single mother. “The Crowded Room” hails from writer Akiva Goldsman, who executive produces through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will explore inspirational stories of people who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. Season 1...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO