If you own one of the latest Apple MacBook computers powered by the new M1 processors. You no longer need to carry out a reset of the NVRAM, PRAM, and SMC as you needed to do on older Mac computers. This is because the NVRAM and SMC are tested by your computer and its new M1 Silicon as it starts up. Automatically detecting whether there is any need to reset its NVRAM. However, if you would like to manually force a reset of your NVRAM, PRAM and SMC, simply shutdown your M1 Mac and wait a short time before rebooting it. So much easier than using the keyboard shortcuts below for Intel powered Macs.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 HOURS AGO