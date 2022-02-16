Suzuki Sees Impressive Sales Growth In Asia In 2021

If you said the words “Toyota Yaris” to most people, chances are good they wouldn’t exactly quake in their boots. Now, there is of course the bonkers all-wheel-drive GR Yaris that plenty of enthusiasts outside the U.S. got, but that’s a different story. Still, the little car (yes, car) we’re about to tell you about isn’t one of those, either. Instead, it goes by the project name “Yaris Jr,” because it’s a wee bit smaller than a GR Yaris.

