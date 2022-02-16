Suzuki Sees Impressive Sales Growth In Asia In 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL, the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration, now offers European and Asia-Pacific (APAC) data residency capabilities for all Enterprise plan customers. These capabilities enable new and existing Enterprise plan customers to choose the region in which their visual collaboration data will be stored on a workspace-by-workspace basis. Regional data residency capabilities authorizes the company's expanding European and APAC members, including those in highly regulated industries like financial services, government, and healthcare, to securely store their visual collaboration data locally while unlocking the full benefits of the MURAL platform globally.
