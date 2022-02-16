ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

'Knock it down now and keep it down': Pressure easing on Fox Valley hospitals as COVID-19 cases decline

By Madeline Heim, Appleton Post-Crescent
 8 days ago
Fox Valley hospital leaders say they're cautiously optimistic about the declining numbers of COVID-19 patients as total cases continue to drop.

As the more contagious omicron variant surged across Wisconsin and the nation, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region was higher than ever before in the last two years, peaking at 174 coronavirus patients Jan. 15. The previous peak was 164 patients in October 2020, before vaccines had been released.

At that point, ThedaCare officials announced they were pausing non-urgent surgeries to free up more beds in their hospitals, and many health systems were forced to keep patients in the emergency department because there were no open beds elsewhere.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 56 patients in the Fox Valley hospitalized with the virus — less than a third of what it had been a month earlier. Ten COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, down from a peak of 34 on Jan. 18.

"It is a good feeling that it's starting to ease up, and hopefully the teams in the hospital are feeling that, too, as we have a few open beds, and it's not 'run, run, run' as much," said Dr. Mark Cockley, chief clinical officer at ThedaCare.

Over the last month, Cockley said the number of COVID-19 patients in ThedaCare's hospitals have dropped from around 90 to about 30. During the worst of the surge, he said, 80% of its ICU beds were taken by COVID-19 patients. Today, there's only three or four, he said.

Ascension Wisconsin's hospitals in Appleton, Oshkosh and Chilton are seeing a similar pattern. About two weeks ago, the number of COVID-19 patients began to slowly but steadily decline, said Heather Hoeffler, the system's regional chief nursing officer. The decline accelerated in the last week.

Wait times for patients in the emergency room have also decreased, Hoeffler said.

But, as another surge ends, hospital leaders are left tending to an increasingly fatigued staff. Cockley said supporting employees, particularly those who saw patients die frequently, will be a priority. Especially in the ICU, witnessing death is part of the job, he said, but the speed with which it happened during the last few months was abnormal.

At Ascension, Hoeffler said they're asking staff what they need, whether that be town halls, support groups or time away from the hospital. She said they're aiming to return to a more normal staffing model that allows for better work-life balance.

COVID-19 is a tricky virus, Cockley said, and has proved several times now that it can return in force after a lull. But things are headed in the right direction now, he said.

The city of Appleton, for example, reported 152 new cases last week compared to more than 1,200 about a month ago.

But while numbers are down, we're not out of the woods. State health department data show Outagamie, Winnebago and Calumet counties — along with much of the rest of Wisconsin — still experienced what they deem "critically high" case activity in the last two weeks.

Vaccination rates have also stagnated. About 57% of residents in the Fox Valley have completed their vaccine series, state health department data show. Last week, just over 21,000 people in the region received a COVID-19 vaccine, the lowest weekly total this year.

If people can continue to get vaccinated and wear masks in crowded public spaces, it will lead to a time when we don't need masks and distancing, Cockley said. He pointed to a few days last summer when there were no COVID-19 patients in Fox Valley hospitals at all.

"The more we can knock (the virus) down now and keep it down, the better and longer things will be easier, and back to a new normal," he said.

Contact reporter Madeline Heim at 920-996-7266 or mheim@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @madeline_heim.

Comments / 1

Retiredlabgirl
8d ago

Real life data: no mask, no vaccination, no testing, 7 colds since this began, 5 exposures that resulted in nothing. I stay home when not feeling well, do neti pot daily. Immune system and integrity intact 🧑🏻‍🔬. I bet there’s millions more of me than what the media/hospital systems are focused on talking about.

Reply
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
