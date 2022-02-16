21-year-old Sienna Nulph died following a two-car collision in Sonora (Sonora, CA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 21-year-old Sienna Nulph as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Sonora.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place on State Route 49 at about 6:45 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that 47-year-old Michelle Robles was driving a Volkswagen Jetta on southbound Highway 49, north of Chicken Ranch Road at around 50 to 55 mph [...]

