Even with no James Harden, Celtics' blowout of Sixers was something

By Nick Friar
 5 days ago

Observing James Harden as he watched his new team flounder against the Celtics was an experience in and of itself. He’s getting the chance to "play alongside guys that know how to win and will do whatever it takes to win," as Harden put it.

But you can't help but wonder if he still thought that as he watched the Celtics stifle Joel Embiid all night and dismantle the 76ers. But the validity of Philly as a serious contender following the addition of Harden is a conversation for another day.

What matters most for the Celtics in this one is the same focus whenever facing the Sixers. How did they handle Embiid? He’s going to get his, but how he does that is what’s most important. Even though he only played 26 minutes, limiting him to 19 points is no small feat. That’s only the 10th time in 45 games he’s failed to score over 20 points and only the ninth time he’s shot worse than 40 percent from the floor in a game.

“Mix it up, keep him off balance — not give him a steady diet of anything,” Ime Udoka said about Boston’s approach to Embiid after the 135-87 win. “When Al (Horford) was on him, we mixed up stuff late in the shot clock on (Embiid) and made him get rid of the ball. As they got down a little bit, you could see him try to get more aggressive, force a few shots.

“But other than him getting to the free-throw line, I thought we were doing a good job of pushing him out on catches, having him take long twos. Our physicality was good overall, no matter who guarded him.”

Several Celtics played a part in handling Embiid, but no one stood out quite like Grant Williams did.

“Grant did a good job of bodying up, getting up under (Embiid) a little bit,” Udoka said. “Then we started getting more aggressive on him”

Embiid tried to back him down a lot, but Williams forced him to settle for a few of those long two-pointers — several of which were off-balance.

“Grant did an amazing job just being physical,” Jayson Tatum said.

But as much as Williams did well against Embiid, he also got in a bit of foul trouble in the first half. And that wasn’t happening in those aforementioned post plays against Embiid; they weren’t quality fouls. Can’t have that happening when someone else who plays a similar role is already in foul trouble.

Still, a strong showing from Williams overall. Both he (12 points, 4-for-5 from three) and Aaron Nesmith (18 points, 3-for-5 from three) poured it on the 76ers from outside. Of course, a lot of that was made possible by Jaylen Brown’s ridiculous shooting night (29 points, 5-for-7 from three) and Tatum relentlessly attacking the rim (28 points, 4-for-8 from three). A lot of positives — and it’s always good to take it to the Sixers — but still some improvements to be made.

