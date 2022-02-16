ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Beloved Bay County teacher serves community in the classroom and in National Guard

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
 8 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH — When asked in basic training who inspired him, the answer was easy for 2nd Lt. Joshua Flaig.

The statistics teacher and weightlifting coach said it was his students.

"You look around, you can throw a stone at dozens of kids who are going through hardship that are much worse than what I'm going through," Flaig said. "And they get up every day and they come to school and they do their best to make it through seven classes, they work a job or two and they play sports, all chasing a dream of getting their life off to the right start."

Flaig returned to J.R. Arnold High School on Monday after being on leave since August 2021 for military service and graduating from Fort Benning on Friday.

Flaig, who graduated from Arnold High in 2008, made the decision to return to teaching and coaching instantly after graduating. He said it was crazy to hear so many students say they missed him since he also missed them.

"This is really like a second home for me," Flaig said. "The kids, every time I walked in the door this morning at 7 o'clock and they're just like running up high-fiving and hugging and it just feels like I'm back at home."

Starting his military journey by quarantining for two weeks, Flaig began his basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for 12 weeks. He then went on to Fort Benning for another 12 weeks before graduating.

He said he built many strong relationships and used several skills that he learned from both teaching and coaching at Arnold. He said his knowledge of learning how to step back and not let emotions take over prepared him for training.

"It was good. It teaches you kind of what you're made of. OCS officer school was really good in teaching me different leadership frameworks," Flaig said. "It helped me kind of see further what I believe in and it taught me a lot."

Walking across the stage was a huge goal for Flaig. He recalled being the "old man" at 31 years old, surrounded by 18- to 22-year-olds who would come to him for advice.

"They're like, 'Why are you here? You have a career, you, you have education,'" Flaig said. "And I told them, 'I was just an old man chasing a young boy's dream, I've always wanted to serve.' And so to walk across that stage Friday and kind of taking my oath of office and swearing-in was really fulfilling to know that it's never really too old to chase your dreams."

The following Monday, Flaig was back to Arnold, ready to teach and coach, he said, supervising the football team in the weight room and scheduling weightlifting practice in the afternoon.

Yet, he said he felt like he never really left.

"Right back in the saddle, I've never really left," Flaig said. "I was away and I didn't have service for a while because I was in the field and you can't have your phone, but every chance I got, I was checking in with the kids and checking in with the wife and making workout plans."

Flaig has been a teacher and coach for the last eight years, making a lasting impact on the students and faculty. He has been nominated for teacher of the year and has brought home three state championships in a row for girls weightlifting.

However, Flaig said nothing compares to when a student thanks him within their graduation speech or tells him how he has impacted them. Because the students have done the exact same for him.

"The whole community's given me a lot," Flaig said. "And so, everything that I've done from teaching to coaching to joining the National Guard, I'm just trying to give back as best I can, because if they save my life in a way, then hopefully I can turn around and do the same to many others."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Beloved Bay County teacher serves community in the classroom and in National Guard

