ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County approves $44 million in grants for critical roadway, infrastructure improvements

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 8 days ago

BAY COUNTY — Bay County is a huge step closer to fully recovering after Hurricane Michael without having to overburden local taxpayers.

The Bay County Commission approved 13 Hazard Mitigation Community Development Block Grants that total $44 million during its Tuesday meeting. The grants will cover the 25% in matching funds required by larger federal grants the county has already received to pay for hurricane recovery — effectively letting local taxpayers off the hook for those rebuild costs, officials say.

The grants will be used for critical projects throughout the county , such as repaving roadways, a new resiliency center, adding generators to facilities, improvements to infrastructure and construction of safe rooms.

Bay County's goals: From new infrastructure to park updates: These are Bay County's top 5 goals for 2022

Water, sewer system grants: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $20.4 million for Panama City water and sewer system repairs

Commissioner Robert Carroll led the task force that found these grants after Hurricane Michael in 2018. The task force was comprised of elected local government officials and community volunteers who came together after the storm damaged the surrounding areas.

“There were hundreds of hours put into generating a list of projects that would be good for the community,” Carroll said. “Based off that, we came up with several, 100 projects that were identified. And so now, the funding has come to fruition.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dheZ_0eFzHBF900

Totaling $44 million, these HMGP-CDBG Match Applications will provide the 25% match to previously awarded FEMA 4399 Hurricane Michael Hazard Mitigation Grant Projects which funded 75% of projects, said Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant.

Most of the projects all the grants will cover have already been advertised for construction, said Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant.

Carroll said this is a huge deal for Bay County and residents can breathe a sigh of relief that they will not be burdened by paying any of the construction costs.

“Any time that we can get outside resources, that makes all the difference in the world,” Carroll said. “So, like eight miles of dirt roads are getting paved. Those are roads that are on a long list that aren’t getting done without raising taxes or waiting the duration until we have enough money to pay for those roads. So, it’s a huge benefit to all of us and the entire community.”

Previously: Panama City moves forward with $19 million plan to upgrade Millville water and sewer lines

Without all of the surrounding cities and officials, Carroll said getting the grants wouldn’t have been possible. He thanked the entire community, whether they’re in Lynn Haven, Panama City or the various beaches, for the work they have done to improve the county.

“We’re all Bay County, for all of us to come together to come up with a list of projects because it takes all of us,” Carroll said. “There were some projects that some would have never thought of but those citizens stepped forward to give us those ideas and then we pursued those grants.”

The HMGP-CDBG Projects that were approved:

  • Sheriff's Office Jail Generator
  • Sheriff's Office Headquarters Generator
  • Williams Bayou Pump Station, Gen and Utility
  • Acquisition/Demolition 1712 Vecuna Circle
  • Potable Water Distribution System Hardening
  • Emergency Services/Criminal Justice Safe Room
  • EOC Water Line Hardening
  • Deer Point Dam Subaqueous Water Line Hardening
  • 911 Radio Tower Generators
  • Lift Stations Hardening
  • 9th Street Fuel Island Mitigation/Generator
  • 3 Fire Stations, Wind Retrofit
  • Majette Fuel Yard Generator

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay County approves $44 million in grants for critical roadway, infrastructure improvements

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Biden vow to alienate Putin as 'pariah' faces challenges

President Biden on Thursday vowed to make Russian President Vladimir Putin a pariah among the international community, with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine drawing wide condemnation for blowing up an international order meant to ensure peace in the wake of World War II. But that condemnation wasn’t universal. The...
POTUS
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
The Hill

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

President Biden has decided who he will be nominating to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer , multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. The news outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Psaki: 'Deeply courageous' for Russians to protest Ukraine invasion

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats. Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin 's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

1K+
Followers
613
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy