Bay County approves $44 million in grants for critical roadway, infrastructure improvements

BAY COUNTY — Bay County is a huge step closer to fully recovering after Hurricane Michael without having to overburden local taxpayers.

The Bay County Commission approved 13 Hazard Mitigation Community Development Block Grants that total $44 million during its Tuesday meeting. The grants will cover the 25% in matching funds required by larger federal grants the county has already received to pay for hurricane recovery — effectively letting local taxpayers off the hook for those rebuild costs, officials say.

The grants will be used for critical projects throughout the county , such as repaving roadways, a new resiliency center, adding generators to facilities, improvements to infrastructure and construction of safe rooms.

Commissioner Robert Carroll led the task force that found these grants after Hurricane Michael in 2018. The task force was comprised of elected local government officials and community volunteers who came together after the storm damaged the surrounding areas.

“There were hundreds of hours put into generating a list of projects that would be good for the community,” Carroll said. “Based off that, we came up with several, 100 projects that were identified. And so now, the funding has come to fruition.”

Most of the projects all the grants will cover have already been advertised for construction, said Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant.

Carroll said this is a huge deal for Bay County and residents can breathe a sigh of relief that they will not be burdened by paying any of the construction costs.

“Any time that we can get outside resources, that makes all the difference in the world,” Carroll said. “So, like eight miles of dirt roads are getting paved. Those are roads that are on a long list that aren’t getting done without raising taxes or waiting the duration until we have enough money to pay for those roads. So, it’s a huge benefit to all of us and the entire community.”

Without all of the surrounding cities and officials, Carroll said getting the grants wouldn’t have been possible. He thanked the entire community, whether they’re in Lynn Haven, Panama City or the various beaches, for the work they have done to improve the county.

“We’re all Bay County, for all of us to come together to come up with a list of projects because it takes all of us,” Carroll said. “There were some projects that some would have never thought of but those citizens stepped forward to give us those ideas and then we pursued those grants.”

The HMGP-CDBG Projects that were approved:

Sheriff's Office Jail Generator

Sheriff's Office Headquarters Generator

Williams Bayou Pump Station, Gen and Utility

Acquisition/Demolition 1712 Vecuna Circle

Potable Water Distribution System Hardening

Emergency Services/Criminal Justice Safe Room

EOC Water Line Hardening

Deer Point Dam Subaqueous Water Line Hardening

911 Radio Tower Generators

Lift Stations Hardening

9th Street Fuel Island Mitigation/Generator

3 Fire Stations, Wind Retrofit

Majette Fuel Yard Generator

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay County approves $44 million in grants for critical roadway, infrastructure improvements