Chevy Trailblazer driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Citra late Tuesday

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 8 days ago
CITRA — A Citra driver died in a single-vehicle crash along a dark stretch of roadway in northeast Marion County late Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers on scene.

The 54-year-old man was behind the wheel of an older model Chevy Trailblazer that was speeding southbound on U.S. 301 approaching a left curve.

The Chevy veered to the right and ran off the roadway onto the west shoulder. Troopers said the driver, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, over-corrected to the left. It caused the vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise and overturn multiple times.

The man was ejected from the vehicle, FHP officials said.

The crash occurred not far from Northeast 19th Court. Troopers said they were notified about the crash shortly after 10 p.m. The southbound lanes were blocked for several hours so FHP officials could investigate.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

