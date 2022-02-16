ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Netflix partnering with 2K for Bioshock movie adaptation

By Matt Rodgers
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a long time the dystopian canvas of 2K’s ground-breaking videogame Bioshock was a major project for Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski, but since that fell apart in 2009 there has only been the...

www.flickeringmyth.com

soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Complex

Donald and Stephen Glover Say ‘Atlanta’ Crew Was Racially Harassed in London While Filming Season 3

The makers of Atlanta revealed that they were harassed while filming Season 3 of the series abroad. Variety reports that writer and executive producer Stephen Glover spoke about the incident during Atlanta’s TCA press conference this week. He explained that during their first night in London, they were approached by some drunk people outside of a bar, with one person from the group claiming that the Atlanta writers could easily break into a bar because they “all carry hammers,” which is another word for a gun.
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Money as He Drops $120 Million on ‘Megalopolis’

Click here to read the full article. Say what you will about Francis Ford Coppola, but the man has no problem betting on himself. Since founding his American Zoetrope production company in 1969, he has blazed trails for filmmakers trying to make studio-sized projects outside of the Hollywood system, both in terms of his willingness to spend his own money on his films and his work empowering other independent filmmakers. He then decided to enter the wine business and built an empire of vineyards that made him much more money than his films ever did. Now, at the age of...
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
Outsider.com

‘Jack Ryan’: When Will Season 3 Arrive?

It’s been a while since “Jack Ryan” fans saw new episodes on Amazon Prime, and if you can believe it, Season 2 came out over 843 days ago. Since then, the streaming service announced two more seasons for the popular TV series. So, what gives? There’s been a few things happening with the show.
The Independent

Patricia Arquette: ‘I struggled with True Romance – her boyfriend kills someone and she’s still so supportive’

Patricia Arquette was tired, shivering and couldn’t figure out how to love a murderer. It was a chilly Detroit winter in 1992, and the then-24-year-old actor had begun filming what would become her seminal role: the tough-as-nails fantasy girl Alabama in Tony Scott’s True Romance, a barbed love story with a smoking gun where a first kiss should be. As the besotted wife of Christian Slater’s killer-on-the-run, Arquette at least had Alabama’s look down: the cow-print mini-skirt, the leopard-spotted coat, the feathered Farrah Fawcett ’do done on the cheap. Everything else? Not so much.“I struggled with playing her,” she remembers,...
Popculture

NBC Swipes Reboot of Classic ABC Show

Another classic network series is getting revived, but this time not on its original network. NBC is reportedly developing a new take on Life Goes On, which originally aired on ABC from 1989 to 1993. The series joins a growing trend of shows shuffling between networks and platforms. Life Goes...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Return of ‘Love Is Blind’ With Stunning Beach Pic

When she’s not playing badass Jane Tennant on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” Vanessa Lachey also hosts Netflix’s reality dating show “Love Is Blind.”. The hit series captured millions of audiences back in 2020, right when the pandemic hit. It was the perfect at-home binge, a little slice of life and love when everyone was in lockdown. Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick soon became familiar faces as they shepherded contestants through each phase of the show.
Indy100

YouTube explorer finds ‘creepy Knight’s Templar’ ritual cave while searching underneath a tree

A YouTube explorer has made an incredible discovery after stumbling across a hold underneath a tree, which lead to a stunningly preserved ‘Knights Templar’ cave.In a video shared on 3rd October, Brendan Explores went for a ramble in Shifnal, Shropshire after he and a friend read about a 700-year-old cave on the internet, also known as the Caynton Caves. Secret Knights Templar Caves Found Hidden In Woods! WARNING CREEPY! ...
