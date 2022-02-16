ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Ethereum’s Average Transaction Fees Reach 5-Month Low

By Dmytro Kharkov
zycrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Glassnode, the average total fees paid on Ethereum’s network have just reached a 150-day low. This value corresponds to the lowest gas fees paid for the period of 5 months. Glassnode’s analysts rely on the 7-day moving average to avoid the impact of random daily...

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Use These 5 Ethereum Fee Calculators to Reduce Your Gas Fees

Ethereum isn't just the world's second most popular cryptocurrency. The Ethereum blockchain is also a hugely popular platform on which people can develop their own cryptocurrencies, build DeFi projects, and even create new decentralized exchanges. Thousands of people use these services every day, but this comes at a cost—known as...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Winter Sale: Ethereum gas price at 6 months low

The price of ether (ETH) is back below $3000 trailing bearish movement in the general crypto market, following negative macro sentiments, most of all the threat of war in Ukraine. Zooming out, there is no lack of positive development surrounding the Ethereum ecosystem. Total Value Locked (TVL) in DeFi is...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's Flagship Ark Fund Hits 20-Month Low

Anticipation of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve is putting the kibosh on the stocks of young technology companies. Chicago Cubs fans used to say that any team can have a bad century. And now investment star Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, may be saying that...
STOCKS
CNBC

Japan's February factory activity growth falls to 5-month low

Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February as output contracted, underscoring the prolonged impact that global supply chain disruptions are having on the world's third-largest economy. Activity in the services sector shrank at the fastest rate since May 2020 as demand weakened after the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Nft#Eth#Btc
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy