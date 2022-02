Shares of Yelp have rallied since reporting strong Q4 results and guiding above expectations for 2022. With the stock market continuing to vacillate daily between gains and losses, there has never been a better time to go overweight on value stocks. Yelp (YELP) is a great example here. Though the much-adored reviews website was hammered during the pandemic thanks to the widespread closure of restaurants (which formed the majority of its advertising revenue in the past) and retail stores, the company has made use of the "downtime" to streamline its strategy going forward. In a nutshell, the company intends to focus primarily on profit rather than growth: and by undergoing a shift in its sales strategy as well as scrutinizing its expenses, Yelp has managed to produce tremendous adjusted EBITDA growth.

